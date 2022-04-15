U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0813
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3067
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.3830
    +0.4930 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,427.41
    +485.64 (+1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    947.11
    -22.32 (-2.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Covering for Dental Patients (BEC-128)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a dentist and I wanted to create an improved method for containing germs from the oral cavity of a patient," said an inventor, from Lynnfield, Mass., "so I invented the DENTAL GARMENT MASK. My protective design would reduce the transmission of various infectious diseases and viruses."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention protects against communicable diseases such as COVID-19 within dental offices. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional patient coverings. As a result, it reduces exposure to bacteria and viruses from the oral cavity and it enhances safety and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for dental offices. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BEC-128, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-protective-covering-for-dental-patients-bec-128-301520546.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Nektar stops clinical trials for key cancer drug, shares tumble

    The trials that Nektar stopped included those involving a combination of its drug bempegaldesleukin with Bristol Myers Squibb Co's cancer drug Opdivo as well Merck & Co Inc's cancer drug Keytruda. Nektar and Bristol Myers were testing the combination therapy through an agreement signed in 2020, while the one with Keytruda involved a partnership entered with privately owned SFJ Pharmaceuticals last year.

  • How Bad Is This News for Moderna?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has lost a lot of its luster from a stock performance point of view. Moderna continued to advance candidates in the pipeline. Recently, though, Moderna said something that isn't exactly the best news for one of its programs.

  • Bodybuilders in shock after US champion becomes third to die in months

    The gruelling training sessions were supposed to be the beginning of the champion bodybuilder’s comeback. But Cedric McMillan never got that far – he was running on a treadmill when he suddenly suffered a suspected heart attack.

  • Why this East Bay biotech lost nearly 22% of its value

    The company's drug for a rare blood disorder was placed under a clinical hold for a month last fall.

  • Aiming to make cell therapy universal, biotech opens East Bay manufacturing center

    The company leased the facility three years ago, handling construction through the Covid-19 pandemic and facing a clinical hold on its lead program late last year.

  • Michael Lewis on the CDC: 'It's more like centers for disease observation and reporting'

    New York Times best-selling author Michael Lewis said the CDC primarily monitors outbreaks rather than controlling them. Political influence on the agency often prevents decisive action, he noted.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    Biotech stocks have put plenty of investors on the road to riches in recent years. Or we can refer to a smaller player like Novavax, which soared 2,700% in one year on optimism about its coronavirus vaccine program. Investors already know Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) for its blockbuster coronavirus vaccine, and that's why it might be overlooked right now.

  • Why Veru Stock Soared Today

    What happened Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 43% on Wednesday, following positive analyst commentary.  So what On Monday, Veru announced that an interim analysis of a phase 3 study showed that its oral antiviral-drug candidate sabizabulin cut deaths in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 by 55%.

  • Dr. Fauci Warns We Need to Do These 2 Things, Starting Now

    Over the course of the past two years, how we've responded to the COVID-19 pandemic have changed and shifted along with the threats presented at the time. Now, as cases slowly begin to rise again for the first time since the Omicron surge peaked in mid-January, many are questioning how officials should handle the virus going forward. And according to chief White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, there are two major requirements we need to start following immediately. Read on to see what the

  • Women Are Sharing The Things They Wish All Women Knew But Are Rarely Taught, And Their Advice Is So Eye-Opening

    I'm so here for all of this advice.View Entire Post ›

  • With Investors Flocking to Early-Stage Pharma, Here are 4 Stocks to Consider

    The pharmaceutical industry has always been a land of new opportunities for growth investors, and with technological developments paving the way for groundbreaking discoveries, it would be fair to say that the outlook for this industry has never been any better.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said You Have to Do This to Stay Safe Now

    COVID cases are rising again nationwide, driven by the highly contagious BA.2 subvariant. In eight states, cases are up more than 50% over two weeks ago. According to the New York Times COVID tracker, new nationwide cases are a four-week high. But how can you best protect yourself, and how do you determine what's safe to do in public? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, tackled those questions on ABC's This Week Sunday. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your h

  • Protagonist Therapeutics Dives As Its Drama Continues With A New FDA Concern

    Protagonist says the FDA plans to revoke its breakthrough designation for a blood cancer drug, and PTGX stock collapsed Thursday.

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. THE FACTS: Claims that the vaccines cause infertility in men are not supported by evidence, according to research and experts. The claim surfaced in recent days following research that suggested COVID-19 could have an effect on male fertility.

  • Veru Stock Could Hit $36, Says Oppenheimer

    Avid stock market watchers will know the biotech space operates according to a different rule set. One session can wipe off a huge chunk of a stock’s valuation, if clinical testing goes awry or the regulators pick holes in a drug’s development. Yet, the opposite also holds true; shares can deliver unseemly gains if the news flow is decidedly positive. Fortunately for Veru (VERU) investors, this week saw plenty of the latter. Shares soared by 182% in one session, after the company announced posit

  • Peanut Butter Actually Contains Far More Body-Smart Fats Than Protein and Carbs

    Here‘s what sports dietitian Molly Kimball, R.D. has to say about the popular nut butter.

  • A more contagious variant of Omicron is sweeping across America, but it doesn’t come close to the original’s severity

    The subvariant's limited scope doesn't spell the end of COVID, though.

  • Second COVID-19 boosters are now available. Where can you get the shot in Eastern CT?

    The CDC has authorized second booster COVID shots for people 50 and older. In CT, the Uncas Health District noted increased interest in the shots.

  • Study: Chinese state-run hospitals conducted heart transplants on prisoners before they were dead

    A new study reveals that surgeons at state-run Chinese hospitals removed hearts from prison inmates while they were still alive. The American Journal of Transplantation published a study on April 4 that revealed 56 state and military hospitals in 33 different cities were guilty of procuring organs from 71 living donors, all of whom were prisoners, over a period of over three decades. Based on transplant surgeries that took place between 1980 to 2015, authors Matthew P. Robertson, an Australian scholar, and Jacob Lavee, a cardiac surgeon and Tel Aviv University professor, wrote that a close review of 124,770 Chinese-language transplant publications revealed that “brain death could not have been properly declared” prior to the transplants in 71 cases.

  • Ways You're Ruining Your Liver, According to Experts

    The liver is a truly vital organ—it helps the body process fats and carbs from everything we eat, and detox from medications, chemicals, and toxins we encounter every day. The liver doesn't need a lot of help from us, but it does require some consistent support. That includes avoiding certain unhealthy habits that cause inflammation, potentially leading to liver disorders and liver failure. These are the most common ways you're ruining your liver, according to experts. Read on to find out more—a