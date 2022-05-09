InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Gloves for Children (CHK-177)

PITTSBURGH, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create PPE gloves specifically designed to protect a child's hands," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented CHILDREN'S NON LATEX GLOVES. My design would help to prevent children from contacting germs on the gloves during the removal process."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved protective glove for children ages 2-12. In doing so, it enables children to remove the gloves without contaminating themselves. As a result, it helps to reduce the spread of germs and viruses and it provides added safety and peace of mind. The invention features a unique design that is easy to wear and remove so it is ideal for children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CHK-177, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

