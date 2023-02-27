InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Shield for Tables (RKH-473)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a sanitary table shield to prevent saliva and germs from landing on the food while people serve themselves," said an inventor, from Manakin Sabot, Va., "so I invented the TABLE SHIELD. My design would provide added protection and peace of mind during holiday meals, gatherings and other events."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective shield for use between people and food being served. In doing so, it can be used during family gatherings, catered events, etc. As a result, it helps prevent the spread of germs and viruses and it increases sanitation and safety. The invention features a protective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, catering companies, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

