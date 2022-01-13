U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

JOBS:

Another 230,000 Americans filed new jobless claims

Initial unemployment claims unexpectedly jumped last week.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Protector for Retail/Warehouse Machinery Wheels (AVZ-1994)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to prevent machinery from breaking down at work," said an inventor, from Mebane, N.C., "so I invented the JIRO BELT. My design reduces the hassle and damage caused by pieces of wood, shrink wrap and other debris on the floor."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention prevents shrink wrap and other debris from going under machines and getting tangled in the mechanisms. In doing so, it prevents the machines from becoming inoperable and it reduces the risk of damage, machine breakdowns and associated costs. It also increases efficiency and safety and it helps to prevent the center of gravity from shifting and causing the operator to panic. The invention features a practical design that is easy to attach and use. Additionally, it is ideal for warehouses, large department stores, large home centers, home improvement stores, supermarkets, supercenters and big-box stores.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AVZ-1994, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-protector-for-retailwarehouse-machinery-wheels-avz-1994-301455659.html

SOURCE InventHelp

    Masco manufactures home improvement and building products. Following the spinoff of the installation business in 2015, and the recent sale of the Cabinet and Window businesses, Masco has two segments, which had 2020 sales of $7.2 billion: Plumbing Products, including Delta Faucets (58%) and Decorative Architectural Products, including Behr paint (42%). Approximately 19% of the company's sales are from outside North America, dominated by Hansgrohe plumbing fixtures in the UK and Europe. Plumbing has the most international exposure, about 33%. About 89% of revenue is linked to repair and remodel and 11% to new construction. MAS is one of the biggest suppliers to Home Depot & Lowe's. Some 39% of Masco's 2020 sales were to HD, where Behr paint is a major brand. Lowe's represents less than 10% of Masco's sales.