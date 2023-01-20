U.S. markets close in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,933.90
    +35.05 (+0.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,160.83
    +116.27 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,008.48
    +156.21 (+1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,852.73
    +16.38 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.95
    +0.62 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.50
    +3.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    +0.14 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4950
    +0.0980 (+2.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2373
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8870
    +1.4880 (+1.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,300.95
    +440.53 (+2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    493.27
    +7.25 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,769.65
    +22.36 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops All-Purpose Seasoning/Rub for Foods (JTK-129)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "My employer at a restaurant was looking for a new type of seasoning for steaks. I experimented with different ingredients and formulated TAPPS," said an inventor, from Monroe, La. "My recipe would offer cooks greater versatility while cooking and would provide a savory kick for foods."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a delicious and versatile blend of seasonings. In doing so, it offers a tasty alternative to traditional seasonings. As a result, it would enhance the flavors of a wide range of foods and it can be used with poultry, steak, seafood, salads and pastas. The invention features a satisfying formula that is easy to use so it is ideal for consumers, restaurants and commercial eating establishments. Additionally, it is producible in various serving sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JTK-129, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-all-purpose-seasoningrub-for-foods-jtk-129-301721471.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories