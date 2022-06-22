U.S. markets close in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,771.99
    +7.20 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,531.38
    +1.13 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,112.04
    +42.74 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,693.80
    -0.23 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.24
    -3.28 (-2.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.50
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    -0.32 (-1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0578
    +0.0039 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    -0.1510 (-4.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2256
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2200
    -0.4370 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,274.30
    -1,119.05 (-5.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.89
    -3.18 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.22
    -62.83 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

InventHelp Inventor Develops RC Vehicle with Real-time Viewing (PHL-129)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a way to greatly expand and take personal RC entertainment to a whole new level," said an inventor, from South River, N.J., "so I invented the R C V R. My design would make the operator feel as those he or she is actually inside the RC airplane, car or helicopter."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a new RC vehicle with real-time viewing capabilities for the user. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional RC products. As a result, it enhances fun and entertainment. It also could provide added mobility and security capabilities. The invention features a durable and attractive design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for RC enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PHL-129, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-rc-vehicle-with-real-time-viewing-phl-129-301571571.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Pornhub Parent Company’s CEO, COO Are Departing as Scrutiny Builds Over Alleged Nonconsensual Content

    The resignations come amid scrutiny of alleged nonconsensual sexually explicit videos hosted on the site. MindGeek, Pornhub’s parent company, said the departures are unrelated to the accusations.

  • U.S. tech companies yank job offers, leaving college grads scrambling

    One by one, over the last week of May, Twitter Inc rang up some members of its incoming class of new hires who had recently graduated from college and revoked the job offers in 15-minute calls, according to some of the recipients. “It was traumatic,” Iris Guo, an incoming associate product manager living in Toronto, told Reuters. More than 21,500 tech workers in the United States have lost their jobs so far this year, according to Layoffs.fyi, a website that monitors job cuts.

  • Tesla worker rejects $15 million payout in race bias lawsuit

    (Reuters) -A Black former elevator operator at Tesla Inc's flagship California assembly plant on Tuesday rejected a $15 million award in his lawsuit alleging racial abuse by coworkers, opening the door for a new trial after a judge slashed a $137 million jury verdict. Lawyers for Owen Diaz, who had sued Tesla in 2017, turned down the judge's award in a brief filing in federal court in San Francisco. "In rejecting the court’s excessive reduction by asking for a new trial, Mr. Diaz is again asking a jury of his peers to evaluate what Tesla did to him and to provide just compensation for the torrent of racist slurs that was directed at him," his lawyers said.

  • Exclusive-Inside the hangar at the centre of $1 billion Airbus-Qatar jet dispute

    DOHA (Reuters) -Two high-tech Airbus A350 jets sit idle with their windows taped and engines covered in a floodlit hangar in the Gulf, hobbled by an international legal dispute between European industrial giant Airbus and Qatar's national carrier. From a distance, the planes might seem like any other long-haul jetliners crowding the busy Doha hub. The two planes, worth around $300 million combined according to analysts, are among 23 grounded A350s at the centre of a $1 billion London court battle over whether the damage represents a potential safety risk, something Airbus strongly denies.

  • Kroger launches ad-centric electric vehicle charging stations

    Kroger Co. is rolling out electric vehicle charging stations at more than a dozen stores with more to come, including in Cincinnati.

  • Ford sees 'significant' job cuts as it picks Spain for EV production

    Ford said on Wednesday it will start producing electric vehicles (EV) in Spain later this decade but that would imply "significant" job cuts at its Spanish factory and another one in Germany amid its ambitious electrification push in Europe. The carmaker said in a statement it had chosen its plant in Valencia as the preferred site to assemble vehicles based on a next-generation EV architecture. The other contender for the project was Ford's plant in Saarlouis, Germany, which will continue to produce its Focus passenger car.

  • Exclusive: Russian oil tankers get India safety cover via Dubai company

    India is providing safety certification for dozens of ships managed by a subsidiary of top Russian shipping group Sovcomflot, official data showed, enabling oil exports to India and elsewhere after Western certifiers withdrew their services due to global sanctions against Moscow. Certification by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), one of the world's top classification companies, provides a final link in the paperwork chain - after insurance coverage - needed to keep state-owned Sovcomflot's tanker fleet afloat and delivering Russian crude oil to overseas markets. Data compiled from the IRClass website shows that it has certified more than 80 ships managed by SCF Management Services (Dubai) Ltd, a Dubai-based entity listed as a subsidiary on Sovcomflot's website.

  • Nearly one-third of older Americans have less than $10,000 saved for retirement

    Many older Americans are willing to work during their retirement years — and they may have to be — because they aren’t financially prepared for their old age. Almost three in 10 people between 55 and 67 years old have less than $10,000 saved for retirement, though 32% of women specifically have less than $10,000 earmarked for their old age, according to a new survey from Sagewell Financial, a financial technology company focused on seniors’ money management. Four in 10 people had less than $50,000 saved for retirement, whereas 47% of women had less than that much compared with 30% of men.

  • U.S. refiners to urge White House not to ban fuel exports -sources

    U.S. refiners will try to convince the Biden administration not to ban exports of U.S. fuel to combat record gas prices during a meeting scheduled for Thursday, according to sources familiar with the plans. The White House has called an emergency meeting with top U.S. refiners to discuss ways to bring down record gas prices that have driven inflation to 40-year highs. The meeting follows weeks of mudslinging between U.S. President Joe Biden and oil companies over who is to blame for the price spikes, which are affecting consumers worldwide.

  • Oracle’s Database Dominance Eroded by Cloud Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- When Shutterfly decided recently to move the database where it clusters reams of customer photos to the cloud, one name was noticeably absent from its list of potential providers: Oracle Corp.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Pare Gains After Powell Restates Promise: Markets WrapThe Supreme Court Ha

  • Millennials Will See Major Cuts in Social Security. Here’s How Big.

    Millennials need to save more over their careers to make up for a projected 20% lifetime reduction in Social Security benefits, according to a report by HealthView Services.

  • Facebook still dominates small-business landscape for social media. But a new player is emerging.

    A growing platform is threatening Facebook's dominance for small businesses on social media. Here's what small-business owners should consider before taking the leap onto a new platform.

  • Kellogg CEO on splitting into 3: 'Size for size's sake doesn't make sense'

    Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane reveals his thinking behind his decision to break up the iconic food maker.

  • Oil slumps nearly 3% as investors eye U.S. Fed rate hikes

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices tumbled about 3% on Wednesday as investors worried that rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could push the U.S. economy into recession, dampening demand for fuel. Brent crude futures were down $2.95, or 2.6%, to $111.70 a barrel by 12:43 p.m. EDT (1643 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell $3.15, or 2.9%, to $106.37 a barrel.

  • Oil Plunges As President Biden Calls For Gas Tax Holiday To Ease Pump Prices

    President Biden's call for a Federal gas tax holiday could cost the nation's Highway Trust Fund around $10 billion in revenues.

  • Ford chooses Spain factory to build 'profitable' EVs

    Ford said Wednesday it will build its next-generation of electric vehicles for Europe at its plant in Valencia, Spain. The automaker said it chose the Valencia factory over its facility in Saarlouis, Germany, for its ability to build profitable EVs that meet the demand of European customers, according to Ford. The key word here is "profitable," meaning the company expects it will be cheaper to build EVs in Spain than at its German factory.

  • Oil prices tumble toward their lowest levels in 6 weeks as demand worries resurface

    Investors are refocusing on the potential for a recession in the U.S. and elsewhere that could crimp demand for energy products.

  • Target CEO: Biden gas holiday 'only going to fuel the demand'

    Target CEO Brian Cornell weighs in on high gas prices.

  • Exclusive-Heir to McDonald's Russia craves success but Big Mac a 'big loss'

    Big Macs and McFlurrys may be off the menu at McDonald's successor restaurants in Russia, but the new firm has ambitious growth targets after it sold almost 120,000 burgers, a record, on its opening day, its chief executive told Reuters. McDonald's Corp has fully exited Russia, selling all the restaurants it owned to a local licensee in May. Under new name Vkusno & tochka, or "Tasty and that's it," 50 restaurants in and around Moscow reopened on June 12 and June 13. Chief Executive Oleg Paroev is keen to add locations, but acknowledged the challenge of replacing some ingredients and suppliers, as well as dealing with other franchisees still using McDonald's branding.

  • LinkedIn CEO reveals the generational data behind the Great Reshuffle—and the Gen Z trend should frighten employers

    Ryan Roslansky has issued a word of warning to employers grappling with an intensifying battle for talent.