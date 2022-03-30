U.S. markets close in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,609.84
    -21.76 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,225.22
    -68.97 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,524.97
    -94.67 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,120.37
    -12.73 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.90
    +3.66 (+3.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.40
    +23.40 (+1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    +0.45 (+1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1159
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3520
    -0.0480 (-2.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3150
    +0.0051 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.9420
    -0.9240 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,103.64
    -143.15 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,091.73
    -4.37 (-0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.75
    +41.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Realistic Punching/Boxing Bag Option (NJD-2395)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."The heavy bag hasn't changed much over time and I thought there could be a more relevant design that could provide the feel, action and reaction of an actual opponent," said an inventor, from Staten Island, N.Y., "so I invented the Knock Out Shot Plus Smart Bag. My design could make other bags obsolete by enabling you to better replicate sparring with an actual person."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a more realistic response when hitting the punching bag. In doing so, it eliminates the need to chase the bag. As a result, it increases response control, efficiency and cardiovascular health. It also enables the user to measure and track the power of a punch, kick or elbow shot. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for boxing and martial arts enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in 3 different sizes.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-2395, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-realistic-punchingboxing-bag-option-njd-2395-301511311.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Say 'bye' to back pain with these 5 chiropractor-approved essentials

    Chiropractor Dr. Justin Lewis shares the five things no body should live without — from massage therapy to CBD cream and more!

  • Kate Beckinsale, 48, Went Pantsless At An Oscars Party, And Her Legs Are 🔥

    Kate Beckinsale, 48, went pantsless in a sheer gown at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, and her Legs are so toned. The actress works out six days a week.

  • At 40, Serena Williams’ Arms And Legs Are So Sculpted In A Silver Minidress

    Serena Williams, 40, revealed her sculpted arms and legs in a minidress at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Off the court, strength training helps her stay fit.

  • Is The Mirror Still Worth The Hype? An Investigation

    The year was 2018: clips from Beyoncé’s historic #Beychella set were making the rounds on YouTube, millions tuned into Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s nuptials at Windsor Castle, and Rihanna staged her first — and now iconic — fashion show for her lingerie label Savage x Fenty. Another major event of the year: Mirror hit the fitness scene, and in doing so, reinvented a then-stale home workout industry. The innovative fitness startup’s concept was simple: Get people moving with a high-tech, non-

  • These wildly popular apple cider vinegar gummies are just $13 at Amazon 'til midnight

    See why more than 244,000 fans are raving about Goli gummies.

  • This Amazon best-selling exercise machine will help you do perfect squats — and it’s on sale

    Over 25,000 Amazon shoppers love this machine for strengthening their glutes.

  • Healthy Actions: Follow these 5 tips to get fit

    It's no surprise that in January, everyone resolves to get healthy or start working out. That's why there are so many good deals this month on gym memberships. It's great if you can get to the gym …

  • 'The Stealth Core Trainer Made Me Forget I Was Doing An Abs Workout'

    This interactive gaming platform doubles as a core-crushing workout. Here's what happened when a WH editor tested the device.

  • Train Your Lats like Arnold With Dumbbell Pullovers I Form Check

    Train Your Lats like Arnold With Dumbbell Pullovers

  • Can You Really Control Your Metabolism?

    When someone says they have a “fast” metabolism, it’s easy to be not all that sure what the heck they are talking about. Is there really such a thing as a fast versus slow metabolism? And if so, is it possible for us to ramp up our own to have some control over it? What […]

  • No, The Curvy Latina Ideal Isn’t Healthier than Other Beauty Standards

    There’s a memory that I’ve never been able to shake. I’m seven years old, standing in front of my 13-inch TV, watching the music video for Big Pun’s “Still Not a Player ” — and I’m enthralled. It’s not just the lithe piano hook that has me swaying my prepubescent hips. It’s the bridge, “Boricua, Morena,” and the salsa choreography that inform me that this song — this video, these words, this message — is for me. For 4 minutes and 37 seconds, I absorb images and lyrics on what makes a Latina desi

  • Bayer shareholder Union Investment says CEO should stay on

    Bayer shareholder Union Investment on Monday came out in support of the drugmaker's chief executive serving out his full term after the CEO came under renewed pressure over the company's performance. The support of Germany's Union Investment, which is a top-20 shareholder, for CEO Werner Baumann to see out his contract to 2024 comes after Bloomberg reported over the weekend that Singapore state investor Temasek, another large shareholder, was pushing for Baumann's removal.

  • Boeing's defense unit CEO to retire, successor named

    Boeing's Defense, Space and Security (BDS) unit, which employs more than 15,000 workers at plants in the St. Louis region, will get a new CEO, effective Friday.

  • Will a billionaire's tax happen?

    Here's why a billionaire's tax may go nowhere.

  • Gold futures settle at a nearly 2-week low

    Gold futures fell for a third straight session on Tuesday to mark their lowest settlement in almost two weeks. There's a "heavy hint of optimism in the air amidst headlines of potential Putin-Zelensky peace talks, and the Russian military cutting back operations near Ukraine's capital [of] Kyiv," said Matthew Weller, global head of research at FOREX.com and City Index. "Traders have taken that hint and are aggressively putting on the so-called 'peace trade'," in part driving gold briefly back be

  • Why Anil Ambani had to quit the boards of his own companies

    Once the world's sixth-richest billionaire, Anil Ambani declared himself a pauper to Chinese banks in 2020.

  • True Religion Fills Key E-Commerce Slot

    The denim brand's goal is to triple online revenues and achieve 50 percent e-commerce sales penetration by 2025.

  • Steven Mnuchin's fund buys major stake in security startup Zimperium for $525 million

    Liberty Strategic Capital, a Washington D.C.-based private equity fund founded by former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, has acquired a controlling stake in enterprise security firm Zimperium for $525 million, both told Reuters on Monday. The deal is Liberty Strategic Capital's first majority stake acquisition since its launch last year. SoftBank Corp, which has been an investor in Zimperium since 2017, will continue as a minority owner.

  • GM creates new organization to spur commercial growth

    The new firm will oversee current cross-brand activities that strengthen GM's brands and the company's position in the market, the Detroit-based automaker said. Hill will oversee GM fleet, U.S. sales operations and electric vehicle (EV) retail innovation teams, the company said. Meanwhile, Hill's position will be taken over by Scott Bell, GM Canada's president and managing director.

  • Analysis-As sanctions 'weaponize' US dollar, some Treasury buyers could fall back

    U.S. sanctions against Russia should hasten a move by some countries to reduce their reliance on the U.S. dollar, which could also soften demand for Treasuries just as the Federal Reserve, the largest holder of U.S. debt, looks to cut its bond holdings. The United States and other Western nations have imposed widespread economic sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, which have effectively cut off Russia's central bank, sovereign wealth fund, banks, and certain individuals from entering into U.S. dollar transactions.