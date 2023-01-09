U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops a Relaxing Sleep Aid Device (MHO-220)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed help sleeping and I had a dream about a way to help relax to get a better night's sleep," said an inventor from Cumming, Ga., "so I invented LE SOMMEIL."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention helps reduce stress and anxiety which may be the cause of sleepless nights. It may allow the user's body and mind to recharge resulting in the individual being refreshed and alert when they wake. By relaxing the user, it promotes sleep and the user may sleep more soundly. Enhanced slumber could result in improved health. In addition, this device is practical, convenient and easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MHO-220, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-a-relaxing-sleep-aid-device-mho-220-301714980.html

SOURCE InventHelp

