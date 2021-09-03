U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,538.90
    +1.95 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,412.25
    -31.57 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,361.74
    +30.57 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.42
    -11.60 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.33
    -0.66 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.70
    +23.20 (+1.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.79
    +0.87 (+3.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1899
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3260
    +0.0320 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3891
    +0.0054 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6200
    -0.3300 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,365.75
    +999.28 (+2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,327.86
    +30.13 (+2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Remote Locator (BRK-2636)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I continually lose my television remote," said an inventor from Birmingham, Ala. "This inspired me to develop a means to locate the remote to reduce frustration while saving users time and possibly money to replace universal remotes."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The inventor developed FIND MY REMOTE which is an easy to use means to quickly and easily locate a remote control through audible and visual alerts. It could eliminate continually purchasing replacement remote controls to save consumers money. Additionally, this invention allows individuals to see the beginning of television shows such as sporting events.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BRK-2636, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-remote-locator-brk-2636-301364218.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Apple: What to expect from the iPhone 13

    Here's what to expect when Apple announces its next flagship phone: the iPhone 13.

  • The Morning After: Locast's local TV streaming service loses legal protections

    Today’s headlines: SpaceX says Amazon is trying to delay Starlink because it can't compete; Locast loses legal protections in fight to keep its local TV streaming service alive; Google may be making its own ARM-based Chromebook processors.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 3rd, 2021

    It was a mixed day for the majors on Thursday. Failure to revisit Thursday’s highs would bring support levels into play.

  • These 3 Companies Should Acquire Zoom For a Bargain Today

    Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) was arguably the biggest winner from the pandemic, becoming not only an indispensable tool for schools and businesses but also a household name. The company has built an easy-to-use video conferencing app that's attracted millions of users, and Zoom's revenue is up around 10x in the last three years as a result. A big reason is that growth is slowing to a halt at Zoom.

  • Apple’s virtual reality headset could borrow power from iPhones and Macs, report claims

    Apple’s virtual or augmented reality headset will rely on another device such as a connected iPhone or Mac, according to a new report. The company has been long rumoured to be working on its own headset, which would either create whole new virtual realities or layer graphics on top of the real world to create an augmented reality. It will not have the neural engine that sits at the centre of the iPhone, iPad and Mac and allows it to do artificial intelligence or machine learning processes more quickly, for instance.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Analyst Day Slated For Sept. 15 Amid Shift To Software, Services

    A rebound in Cisco stock is largely tied to corporate spending on information technology as the Covid-19 emergency eases. Cloud computing sales are up but 5G wireless has yet to kick in.

  • Exclusive-Tokyo ready to back Western Digital-Kioxia deal if key tech stays in Japan - sources

    Japan's trade ministry is ready to back Western Digital's bid to merge with memory chipmaker Kioxia provided control of cutting edge technology stays in Japan, two sources with knowledge of the industry regulator's internal discussions said. The tie-up could give Japan greater leverage in geopolitical rivalries increasingly dominated by technology, including over shortages of chips. It could also help Japan forge deeper semiconductor industry ties with its U.S. ally, a commitment that President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Suga made in April.

  • It's the What Not the Who When it Comes to Privacy Concerns

    You talk about a product with a friend and you see an ad for it. You think about a product and you see an ad for it. You dream about a product and you see an ad for it. That’s not magic — that’s cookies! Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) collect information about what websites you visit, what terms you search for, where you’re located, etc., which directly influences the ads that appear to you. Ad tech companies walk a fine line between cutting-edge technology and invasion of data

  • Apple Delays Launch of Feature That Would Scan Photos for Child Abuse

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is delaying a system that would have scanned customers’ photos for signs of child sex abuse after fierce criticism from privacy advocates, who feared it could set the stage for other forms of tracking.The company had announced the feature in early August, along with other tools meant to protect children and root out illicit pornography, and quickly faced concerns that it would create a backdoor through the company’s highly prized privacy measures. Apple scrambled to con

  • PayPal's About to Take On Robinhood

    At PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) investor day earlier this year, CEO Dan Schulman laid out plans for PayPal to become a financial "super app." The company's already taking its first steps toward developing and registering an investment platform within PayPal called Invest at PayPal, and it could launch next year. PayPal introduced the ability for U.S. users to buy select cryptocurrencies within its app late last year, and it recently expanded the feature to users in the U.K. It follows in the footsteps of Square, which has been allowing its Cash App users to buy Bitcoin since 2017.

  • Juniper Breach Mystery Starts to Clear With New Details on Hackers and U.S. Role

    (Bloomberg) -- Days before Christmas in 2015, Juniper Networks Inc. alerted users that it had been breached. In a brief statement, the company said it had discovered “unauthorized code” in one of its network security products, allowing hackers to decipher encrypted communications and gain high-level access to customers’ computer systems.Further details were scant, but Juniper made clear the implications were serious: It urged users to download a software update “with the highest priority.”More t

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy? 5G Wireless Competition Vs. AT&T, T-Mobile To Intensify

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will investors place a higher multiple on Verizon stock on expectations of revenue growth reaccelerating?

  • Apple’s Bigger Watch Will Jam More Data Than Ever on Your Wrist

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s next-generation smartwatch will push the limits in a key area: the amount of information users can handle seeing at once. The company is increasing the screen size of its new models -- dubbed Series 7 -- and will roll out new watch faces that take advantage of the extra real estate, according to people familiar with the matter. Apple is expected to unveil the new lineup as soon as this month. The watches will be marketed as 41 millimeters and 45 millimeters, an increa

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 2nd, 2021

    It’s a mixed start to the day for the majors. Steering clear of the day’s pivot levels will be key, however, to support another breakout day ahead.

  • 10 Tech Stocks that Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 tech stocks that pay dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Tech Stocks that Pay Dividends. The technology sector has been, and continues to be, one of the most fast-paced and innovative areas of […]

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bulls Back in Control and Eyeing a Return to $53,000

    It’s been a bullish morning for Bitcoin, which has revisited $50,000 levels today. A Move through the 23.6% FIB would give the Bitcoin bulls a run at $53,000 levels.

  • Why Spotify Stock Is Climbing 12.4% This Week

    Shares of Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) are climbing this week after it got some bullish news regarding its relationship with rival Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Apple, which owns one of the two dominant mobile app stores along with Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, announced on Wednesday that it would allow certain applications to directly link to websites that bypass Apple's payments network. This would allow companies like Spotify to more easily let customers skip Apple's app store commissions.

  • The 8 Best Deals From Costco’s September Coupon Book

    Costco is known for always having great deals on everything from bulk household items to food to appliances. But every month, Costco releases a new batch of deals that allow Costco members to save...

  • Apple Said It Will Lower Fees for Some Media Apps Like Netflix and Spotify. Its Stock Hit a Record High.

    The concession to app developers comes amid global scrutiny from regulators centering on the iPhone maker's dominance over in-app payments.

  • Google Might Design Its Own Computer Chips — Just Like Apple Did

    The tech giant may be planning to roll out computer processors made in-house in laptops and tablets from 2023, according to a report.