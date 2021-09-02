InventHelp Inventor Develops Removal Apparatus for Fence Posts (DLL-3326)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to remove a fence post and its footing in one operation," said an inventor, from Arlington, Texas, "so I invented the TITAN S S. My design cuts the time in half when performing this task."

The invention provides an improved way to remove fence posts with a cement base. In doing so, it increases efficiency and it reduces physical exertion and strain. As a result, it provides added safety and stability. The invention features a portable and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3326, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

