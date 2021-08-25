InventHelp Inventor Develops Restriction/Defense Dog Collar (SDB-1454)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "After recently getting a pitbull, I was concerned about the risk associated with aggressive dog behavior," said an inventor from San Diego, Calif. "I came up with this idea after thinking of ways to prevent dogs from biting human beings and other animals and from being bitten."

He developed ELECTRIC EEL to provide protection against dog attacks and enables users to release the bite of a dog during an attack in progress. As such, it facilitates safety in the company of dogs since it prevents injuries and saves lives. Durable, versatile and practical, this dog safety accessory also affords peace of mind for concerned dog owners. In addition, it is convenient, effective, easy to use and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SDB-1454, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

