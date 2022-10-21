U.S. markets close in 3 hours 9 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Reusable Pail & Liner (MHO-183)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "MIX & CLEAN REUSABLE PAIL & LINER is a newly designed paint pail and liner to save user money" said inventor from Audubon, MI "I was going thru so many plastic pails, I just knew there had to be a better way."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

Invention would eliminate the need for a professional painter or DIY enthusiast to purchase a number of paint pails saving money. The reusable design would reduce the amount of plastic that was discarded into landfills. Invention us reusable and comes in a variety of different sizes. This innovative product would be easy to use, convenient, practical, affordable, cost-effective, eco-friendly, and durable for years of effective use.

The original design was submitted to the Reginal sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MHO-183, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-reusable-pail--liner-mho-183-301655285.html

SOURCE InventHelp

  • Plug Power expects to reach $5 billion in revenue in four years

    And by 2030, the fuel cell and hydrogen electrolyzer manufacturer expects annual revenue will jump to $20 billion. Here's why.

  • Russian Uranium Dominance Hamstrings US Nuclear Plans

    Joe Biden isn't just dipping into America's oil reserves, but its radioactive stockpiles as well. Russia's stranglehold on energy supplies...

  • Constellation Energy Bets On Nuclear To Fuel Strong Profit Run

    Constellation Energy is riding momentum from the recently approved Inflation Reduction Act, and could see earnings triple by 2026.

  • A Lion Bonks a Tree and More in the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

    You may recall last year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, in which squished monkey balls took the top prize. Now, the storied competition is back with a new slate of comedic characters. Coming by land, by sea, and even through the air, the expressive animals in the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards show how amusing life on Earth can be. Congrats to all the finalists here.

  • Exclusive-Automakers to double spending on EVs, batteries to $1.2 trillion by 2030

    The world's top automakers are planning to spend nearly $1.2 trillion through 2030 to develop and produce millions of electric vehicles, along with the batteries and raw materials to support that production, according to a Reuters analysis of public data and projections released by those companies. Automakers have forecast plans to build 54 million battery electric vehicles in 2030, representing more than 50% of total vehicle production, according to the analysis. To support that unprecedented level of EVs, carmakers and their battery partners are planning to install 5.8 terawatt-hours of battery production capacity by 2030, according to data from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence and the manufacturers.

  • Funny animal pictures with a serious cause: Comedy Wildlife finalists 2022

    A winking fox, dancing penguin and superhero squirrel are among the shortlisted images in this year's funny animal picture contest

  • U.S.’ first interstate EV charging network for semi-trucks to connect California port with Texas

    Busy I-10 corridor for semi-trucks will feature high-powered electric chargers built especially for vehicles of this size, TeraWatt Infrastructure says.

  • Deutsche Bank Pledges to Cut Emissions From Loans to Oil and Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG has given its clearest indication yet of how it plans to deliver on the commitment it made last year to reach net-zero financed emissions by 2050.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTranscript: Nouriel Roubini Predicts a Crisis 'Worse' Than the 1970sLiz Truss Odds: The Front-R

  • America's new nuclear power industry has a Russian problem

    U.S. firms developing a new generation of small nuclear power plants to help cut carbon emissions have a big problem: only one company sells the fuel they need, and it's Russian. That's why the U.S. government is urgently looking to use some of its stockpile of weapons-grade uranium to help fuel the new advanced reactors and kick-start an industry it sees as crucial for countries to meet global net-zero emissions goals. "Production of HALEU is a critical mission and all efforts to increase its production are being evaluated," a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) said.

  • Honeywell Created a New Environmental Report. Some Findings Are Surprising.

    Businesses' No. 1 priority is environmental sustainability. It ranks ahead of digital transformation and growth in earnings, the company found.

  • 231 pythons removed from south Florida during 10-day challenge

    Nearly 1,000 participants from 32 states, Canada and Latvia removed hundreds of Burmese pythons from south Florida as part of the 10-day competition, created to raise awareness about invasive species.

  • Expert identifies "key culprit" in mass die-off of Alaska snow crabs

    A marine biologist with the Alaska Fisheries Science Center says the shocking numbers seen today are the result of heatwaves in 2018 and 2019.

  • Property: 8 energy efficient homes to warm to

    As winter looms, the prospect of escalating energy bills seems more alarming than ever. The solution, if you’re planning to move, is to buy a home that’s highly energy efficient.

  • Soviet-Era Centralized Heating Systems Were Ukraine’s Secret Weapon for Cutting Emissions. Now They’re a Vulnerability

    The centralized heat systems are an advantage in the energy transition, but a liability in war

  • Hydrogen, Not Electric, Will Be the ‘Hippest Way to Drive’ in the Future, BMW Chair Says

    Oliver Zipse said that "the next trend will be hydrogen" in a recent interview.

  • Global climate disclosures to cover full gamut of carbon emissions

    Planned new global corporate sustainability disclosures will include the full range of carbon emissions, but with 'relief provisions' on measuring greenhouse gas discharges from a company's suppliers. The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) said it has made "significant progress" in refining its draft standards, that were put out for public consultation. The ISSB standards are expected to be used by countries like Britain, though the European Union and United States are drafting their own climate-related company disclosures as regulators seek more rigorous reporting to crack down on 'greenwashing'.

  • What is fracking and why is it controversial?

    Liz Truss has confirmed she will reverse the ban on hydraulic fracturing or fracking in the UK.

  • Europe Is Buying Up Cheaper Brazilian Ethanol Amid Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe is loading up on cheaper Brazilian ethanol, tripling imports in order to cope with the energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerPrices for natural gas and power are so high in Euro

  • Cranberry farmers adapt to a changing climate

    Cranberries thrive in the right environment, but with climate change making conditions increasingly unpredictable and extreme, farmers are adapting to make sure the Thanksgiving staple stays on the table.

  • Ugandan ivory trader sentenced to life in prison

    The wildlife authority describes this as a landmark punishment in the protection of rare species.