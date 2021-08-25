PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "KoffieStraw's angled design and unique slim oval opening sit perfectly behind your pearly whites when used as a sipping straw! They're made of certified food grade silicon with no leaching chemicals, so they're safe to use in hot drinks and in the dishwasher," said the inventor, from Mullica Hill, N.J. "My design provides the perfect reusable straw. Just sip, smile and repeat."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patented invention provides a reusable, 100% silicone straw for drinking hot or cold beverages. It also offers a custom angle sipping straw to prevent the beverage flow from flooding the teeth. As a result, it helps to prevent stains and enamel erosion and it can be utilized while drinking coffee, tea, wine and other beverages, especially those that stain the teeth. The invention features a durable and safe design that is BPA-free, lead-free and hot beverage certified. It is also long-lasting and easy to use, so it could help to reduce landfill waste and it can also be recycled. Additionally, the trademark brand can be privately labeled, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/inventory is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SLT-250, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-reusable-silicone-straw-with-custom-angle-top--slim-oval-opening-slt-250-301360161.html

SOURCE InventHelp