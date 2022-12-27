U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Rinse Tray to Collect Debris from a Lawn Mower (CLM-581)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to capture unsightly grass clippings and other lawn debris when hosing down a mower or other lawn equipment," said an inventor, from Westerville, Ohio, "so I invented THE MOWER MAT. My design enables you to drain the water while containing any debris."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a portable tray-like catch basin device for retrieval and easy disposal of lawn debris during the cleaning of lawn equipment and mowers. In doing so, it eliminates the need to deposit loosened grass/debris directly into grassy areas, driveways and sidewalks. As a result, it could help to maintain the appearance of the lawn and property. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for landscapers, homeowners, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CLM-581, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-rinse-tray-to-collect-debris-from-a-lawn-mower-clm-581-301707816.html

SOURCE InventHelp

