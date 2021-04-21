InventHelp Inventor Develops Robotic Device to Save Time & Money Across Multiple Industries (ORD-2793)

U.S. markets close in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • Asia-Pacific Shares Post Steep Losses as Covid Concerns Weigh on Sentiment

    Reopening plays like airlines fell, with shares of Qantas Airways in Australia dropping 1.7% while ANA Holdings in Japan declined 1.45%.

  • Exclusive: Fed will limit any overshoot of inflation target, Powell says

    The U.S. economy is going to temporarily see "a little higher" inflation this year as the recovery strengthens and supply constraints push up prices in some sectors, but the Federal Reserve is committed to limiting any overshoot, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in an April 8 letter to Senator Rick Scott. "We do not seek inflation that substantially exceeds 2 percent, nor do we seek inflation above 2 percent for a prolonged period," Powell said in a five-page response to a March 24 letter in which the Florida Republican raised concerns about rising inflation and the U.S. central bank's bond-buying program. Those modifiers - "substantially" exceeding 2% inflation or above that level for a "prolonged" period - help to more sharply define the upper bounds of the Fed's comfort zone as prices rise.

  • Chinese Edtech Startup Zuoyebang Weighs $500 Million U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese online tutoring platform Zuoyebang is considering a U.S. initial public offering that could raise at least $500 million, according to people familiar with the matter.The education startup is working with advisers on the potential offering, which could take place as soon as the second half of this year, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.Zuoyebang, backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., recruited Bing Jin, a senior executive from Nasdaq-listed Joyy Inc. to become its chief financial officer, Bloomberg News reported last month. The company is particularly interested in Jin’s experience in the American capital markets, the people have said.Loosely translated as “homework assistant,” Zuoyebang is a spinoff of China’s search engine titan Baidu Inc. Founded by former Baidu executive Hou Jianbin in 2015, the startup has raised at least $3.4 billion from investors including SoftBank Vision Fund, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Sequoia Capital China.The company offers live-steaming classes as well as other remote study services to more than 170 million monthly active users throughout China, according to its website. On any given day, at least 50 million students -- the equivalent of the entire population of Spain -- are using its platform, the company has claimed.Zuoyebang could be joining a list of Chinese companies that are looking for a U.S. listing despite political tensions between Beijing and Washington. Didi Chuxing, China’s ride-hailing giant, has filed confidentially for a U.S. IPO that could raise several billion dollars, Bloomberg News has reported, while Chinese insurance tech firm Waterdrop Inc. has also lodged a filing for a first-time share sale there. Any deal would add to the nearly $4.6 billion raised by Chinese companies in the U.S. this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Deliberations of Zuoyebang’s IPO are ongoing and details including size and timeline could still change, the people said. A representative for the company didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.(Adds IPO data in the sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Meituan Raises $10 Billion to Fight Alibaba in Grocery Arena

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese delivery giant Meituan has raised $9.98 billion from a record top-up placement and a convertible bonds sale as it doubles down on efforts to fight the likes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in newer areas such as online groceries.The nation’s third-largest internet company has sold 187 million shares in a top-up placement at HK$273.80 each, near the top end of its marketed range, and also raised $400 million from shareholder Tencent Holdings Ltd., according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News. The $7 billion new stock issuance is the largest-ever such sale by a Hong Kong-listed company, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Meituan has also sold $2.98 billion in zero-coupon convertible bonds.Meituan’s shares were volatile on Tuesday, trading up 1.2% as of 10:28 a.m. in Hong Kong, after having fallen as much as 1.8% earlier. The placement price represents a discount of 5.3% to the stock’s closing price Monday. The convertible bonds are divided in two tranches -- $1.48 billion six-year notes and $1.5 billion seven-year paper, the terms showed.“There were some rumors about the placement last week, now that overhang is gone,” said Steven Leung, executive director at UOB Kay Hian (Hong Kong) Ltd. “Demand for the placement was strong near the top end of the range. I heard the issue was taken up very quickly.”The stock and bond sales come as Meituan grapples with the cost of competing against the likes of Alibaba and Pinduoduo Inc. in newer spheres such as community e-commerce and online groceries. The company has warned it will remain in the red for several more quarters despite record revenues as it spends heavily on new initiatives.Meituan intends to use the proceeds from the offerings for technology innovations, including the research and development of autonomous delivery vehicles, drones delivery, and other cutting-edge technology, and general corporate purposes, the terms showed.“It makes sense to raise money to make more of a shift into autonomous delivery, seek to delve into more technology-focused areas especially under the backdrop of the anti-monopoly” drive, said Zhou Luyun, an analyst at Northeast Securities Co. in Shanghai. “The pricing shows that the market buys this blueprint.”Community buying is one of Meituan’s chief expansion areas, where buyers in the same neighborhood enjoy bulk discounts on fresh produce. But the firm faces entrenched competition from other Internet giants.All three main ratings agencies lowered their outlook on Meituan after it reported earnings last month, with S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service saying that its large investments in community e-commerce would come at a heavy cost, generate negative free cash flow and dampen earnings.“After this placement, some short-term investors could sell the stock and shares could trade in a range of HK$250-HK$300 for a while,” said Paul Pong, managing director at Pegasus Fund Managers Ltd. “In the medium to longer term, online platform operators like Meituan and Tencent still have a solid growth outlook.”Meituan’s focus on developing fast-growing new businesses comes as China’s economic recovery has helped the world’s largest meal-delivery service increase orders, while its hotels and travel businesses have benefited from a rebound in domestic travel when the country reined in the pandemic.The company has begun using self-driving vehicles for grocery delivery in the Chinese capital since the Covid-19 outbreak last year, with at least 15,000 orders being completed so far, Wang Xing, the company’s chief executive officer, told analysts during a conference call in March. Wang said Meituan is also experimenting with how to deliver food using drones in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.Tencent is delving deeper into Meituan at a time global investors are souring on the Chinese tech sector due to heightened regulatory scrutiny. Meituan had lost some $123 billion of its value from a Feb. 17 high through Monday, pummeled by fears that Beijing’s crackdown on Jack Ma’s Internet empire will expand beyond Alibaba and Ant Group Co. to engulf other sector leaders like Tencent and Meituan.“They are going into new areas including group purchases and those need a lot of capital and they need a war chest to compete,” said Kerry Goh, chief investment officer at Kamet Capital Partners Pte. “Valuations are still pretty decent compared to a year ago.”Bank of America Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for both the bond and equity offerings. CLSA Ltd. and UBS Group AG are also joint bookrunners for the top-up placement.(Updates Meituan’s share move in the third paragraph, adds another quote in the fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Virus Return a Scourge Once More as Markets Wake Up to Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Just as Asia’s riskier assets looked set to benefit from an acceleration in the global recovery, the coronavirus has once again thrown a spanner in the works.As new infections in the region shoot past global peers, the MSCI Asia Pacific Index has fallen out of the relative uptrend it had been in since September and underperformed the MSCI World Index by over six percentage points since the beginning of March. The Indian rupee, Japanese yen and Malaysian ringgit have all weakened between 1% and 2% since the end of February amid a resurgence in cases, while the Thai baht is down a whopping 3.7% over the same period.Investors are growing worried that the jump in cases could lead to a reintroduction of lockdowns and stall the region’s recovery. India is responsible for the bulk of new infections, with daily cases in Asia’s third-largest economy hitting record-highs. In Japan, Osaka and Tokyo moved closer to states of emergency this week amid an uptick in cases and Malaysia’s infectivity rate hit a record on Saturday.“We are concerned,” said Gary Dugan, chief executive officer of the Global CIO Office in Singapore. The market is potentially underestimating the “impact of the Indian variant on other economies” and the latest U.S. travel advisory shows the global economy is far from being on a clear path to recovery, he added.U.S. stocks fell for a second day Tuesday and European shares slumped as the rise in worldwide cases led to renewed concern over their continued economic impact, overshadowing a batch of solid corporate results. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was down over 1% Wednesday, its biggest decline in about a month.In Asia, losses have been concentrated in areas under pressure from the virus, with Indian and Japanese shares leading declines this month. Meanwhile, Taiwan and Vietnam’s benchmark equity gauges are trading at record highs, thanks in part to their successful management of the pandemic.Exacerbating investor concerns has been the slow rollout of vaccines in the region. The percentage of the population fully vaccinated stood at just 1.3% in India, 0.6% in Japan and 2.3% in Indonesia as of Tuesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That compares to a figure of almost 26% in the U.S. and over 15% in the U.K.Asia’s virus resurgence is weighing on some its stocks and currencies just as the rise in Treasury yields has eased and the rally in the dollar loses steam -- both traditionally positive catalysts for the region.“The U.S. yields becoming sidelined has allowed other factors to play a role, and the differentiated pandemic impact is one of them,” said Alvin T. Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.(Updates prices, adds MSCI Asia Pacific Index performance in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Crypto Dad’ Giancarlo Joins Board of Bitcoin Lender BlockFi

    (Bloomberg) -- Christopher Giancarlo, the former chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission who’s known as “Crypto Dad” for his early embrace of digital assets, joined the board of cryptocurrency lender BlockFi.Giancarlo, 61, headed the CFTC when the Chicago Board Options Exchange and CME Group Inc. first offered Bitcoin futures contracts. He gained tens of thousands of followers on Twitter after his February 2018 congressional testimony in which he advocated for a “do no harm” regulatory stance toward blockchain products, the comments that earned him his nickname.“It’s been fascinating to see how the whole ecosystem around crypto is morphing so fast,” Giancarlo said in an interview. There’s a healthy combination of retail and institutional interest in the market for digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ether, he said. Yet the banks have been slow to embrace the new asset class.“The opportunity for the BlockFis of the world is the traditional lenders haven’t showed up yet, and yet there’s incredible demand” for dollars and other fiat currency to be used to buy crypto, he said. “The future of money and things of value is digital.”Giancarlo joins a range of former regulators and Wall Street executives who have jumped to industry roles, including Ben Lawsky, the former head of the New York State Department of Financial Services who’s on the board of Ripple Labs Inc. Gary Cohn, the former president of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., serves on the board of blockchain startup Spring Labs.Read More: Crypto Shadow Banking Explained and Why 12% Yields Are CommonSome of the largest non-bank firms in cryptocurrency, including BitGo, BlockFi, Galaxy Digital and Genesis, are stepping up to meet investor demand for dollars amid a longstanding wariness by banks to lend to individuals or companies associated with Bitcoin and other digital assets. They’re lending to hedge funds that need cash to buy Bitcoin for a trade with minimal risk that has been paying out annualized returns that have recently hit 20% to 40%.BlockFi is a akin to a bank for the virtual-currency realm, paying interest on crypto deposits and making cash loans using those holdings as collateral. It also offers a credit card with Bitcoin rewards, as well as a Bitcoin Trust that gives investors exposure without requiring actual purchases of the digital currency.Giancarlo recalled his time at the CFTC when Cboe and CME Group self-certified the first U.S. Bitcoin futures contracts.“It was not without its controversy,” he said, adding that Thomas Peterffy, chairman of Interactive Brokers, placed a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal decrying the move and saying words to the effect of, “Don’t let Bitcoin futures come about or the western world will end.” Even Wall Street’s futures group, the Futures Industry Association, was against the idea, he said.While Cboe dropped its Bitcoin contract, CME Group’s has been a success, and the exchange recently added Ether futures.Giancarlo also serves as senior counsel to law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, is on the advisory board of the Chamber of Digital Commerce and acts as an independent director of the American Financial Exchange. He was recently nominated to the board of Nomura Holdings Inc. and is a co-founder of the Digital Dollar Project.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of England sees potential risks from cloud data providers

    The Bank of England might strengthen its controls on cloud data providers and other technology firms to counter possible risks to the stability of the financial system from the rise of fintech, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said. The Bank of England (BoE) has expressed concerns before about the reliance by financial firms, especially fintech startups, on third-party technology companies for key parts of their operations, and Ramsden said this scrutiny would intensify.

  • Credit Suisse Pain Isn’t Likely to End With First-Quarter Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is set to report the biggest pretax quarterly loss in more than four years following a string of costly errors. Investors want to know how much more pain is to come.The Swiss bank has already flagged that it expects a 900 million-franc ($983 million) pretax loss in the first quarter, after booking a $4.8 billion hit on exposure to Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management. That may not be the end of it, as JPMorgan Chase & Co. sees further markdowns and question marks remain over the extent of losses tied to the collapse of Greensill Capital.The one-two punch that started last month with the collapse of a $10 billion fund group run with Lex Greensill’s trade finance firm has sent shock-waves through what was supposed to be a steadier era under Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein. The lender was forced to cut its dividend and suspend share buybacks, pummeling the stock at a time when investment banks around the world are being buoyed by the market volatility of the coronavirus pandemic.Without the hits, it would have been Credit Suisse’s strongest quarter in more than a decade, according to analysts at Citi. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect the bank to post a net loss of 790 million Swiss francs when it reports earnings on Thursday.Acknowledging the need for deep change, Credit Suisse earlier this month replaced its investment bank head and chief risk officer, along with a handful of other executives. More executives in the prime brokerage followed through the exit this week.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says..“Our near-term concerns remain the fallout from Greensill costs, knock-on revenue dents to its prime and asset-management units and elevated control costs, along with lingering regulatory and legal challenges.”Alison Williams, Senior AnalystFor the full note click hereHere’s what to look out for when the bank reports first quarter earnings on Thursday:Archegos Block SalesLast week, Credit Suisse unloaded about $2 billion of stocks tied to the Archegos Capital Management blowup in the second such block sale since the bank wrote down the bulk of its exposure in the first quarter. Shares of Credit Suisse fell as the sale added to evidence that the Archegos collapse could impact the bank beyond the 4.4 billion franc write-down, its worst trading hit in more than a decade.While the Swiss bank has substantially reduced its exposure, transactions since the end of March weren’t included in the first-quarter results, a person familiar with the matter has said. Analysts at JPMorgan estimate that further second -quarter markdowns could total $400 million.“Overall, we see these sales putting further question marks around risk management and size of exposure to Archegos as we do not know if there are further such sales still coming -- we believe Credit Suisse needs to draw a line under this issue and the final scale of charges it could take on Archegos,” analysts Kian Abouhossein and Amit Ranjan wrote in a note to clients.Greensill FalloutCredit Suisse has so far repaid about half of the $10 billion invested in the strategy when it froze the money pools in March over valuation uncertainties. Investors in the funds, including some of the lender’s wealthiest clients, are facing potentially steep losses after the bank last week indicated that it may not get full recovery on about $2.3 billion of assets.It’s unclear what that means for the bank’s bottom line in the near term, and litigation costs may pile up over time. The bank has warned previously that there could be a further financial hit, and is considering selling some of the troubled assets in the funds linked to Greensill. It’s weighing the sale of the notes at a discount to distressed debt firms, according to people familiar with the matter.The Swiss bank is also leaning toward letting clients foot the bill for eventual losses because it considers that the risks around Greensill were known and the funds were only marketed to investors able to assess such risks, a person familiar with the matter has said.De-risking Prime BrokerageCredit Suisse is now planning a sweeping overhaul of the hedge fund business at the center of the Archegos Capital blow up. The lender is weighing significant cuts to its prime brokerage arm in coming months, people familiar with the plan have said.The bank has already tightened financing terms with some funds and instigated personnel changes. The co-heads of the unit, John Dabbs and Ryan Nelson, are to step down. Investors will be watching for further changes to mitigate the risk of more blow-ups, as the unit is typically a significant source of revenue for investment banks.Asset ManagementCredit Suisse may soon take further action at its 440 billion-franc asset-management unit, the epicenter of the Greensill debacle. The business is too small to compete globally and its leaders are distracted by the fallout from the trade-finance firm’s collapse. While a variety of outcomes are possible, including a partial sale or listing, selling the entire unit could fetch as much as 5 billion francs -- a figure based on previous deals in the industry.Allianz SE is among firms that have signaled interest in Credit Suisse’s asset-management business, according to people briefed on the discussions.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: U.S. banks' bond bonanza driven by extraordinary market conditions, regulatory decisions

    Record-breaking Wall Street bank bond offerings in recent days are being driven by a combination of extraordinary market conditions and regulatory decisions that can be traced to the government's pandemic relief efforts, said analysts. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have or are planning to issue a total of $40 billion in debt, according to media reports. JPMorgan's $13 billion April 15 bond sale was briefly an industry record until it was topped the next day by Bank of America's $15 billion offering.

  • Daily Mail owner sues Google over search results

    The owner of the MailOnline site alleges the search engine has hidden links to its coverage on certain topics.

  • Bitcoin bears are stalking crypto prices — here’s how low they could go

    Bitcoin is setting up for a near-term downturn that could see it shed a good chunk of its recent gains, even if the longer-term outlook appears healthy for the world's No. 1 crypto.

  • I review mortgages – and I see 3 areas of possible trouble in the housing market

    The term “housing bubble” is tossed around regularly these days – and not entirely without cause. Over the past year we have seen meteoric gains in housing prices and witnessed bidding wars on homes for sale. The leading measure of U.S. housing prices, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index, reported a 10.4% annual home price increase for 2020.

  • FTSE falls 2pc as markets lose steam

    British tobacco firms sank on Tuesday as more than £5bn was wiped off their value after the Biden administration announced plans on Monday evening to reduce the nicotine content of cigarettes to a level that is not addictive. British American Tobacco fell 221.5p to £26.92 – a five-week low – and Imperial Brands fell 115.5p to £14.65, its lowest price in just over four weeks. The move “could massively undermine the long-term sales prospects of the large caps. These changes come at a time when tobacco companies are already facing demand headwinds,” said Sophie Griffiths, an analyst at Oanda. The tobacco industry has been waiting for a number of years for America’s Food and Drug Administration to decide on whether to cap nicotine levels. Plans were first announced in 2018, with Marlboro-maker Altria saying that it did not think it was possible, nor would it reduce smoking. The FDA is also mulling a ban on menthol cigarettes, a move that hit BAT particularly hard. Research suggested that menthol cigarettes account for up to 75pc of the cigarettes smoked by African-Americans, with the proportion even higher in younger age groups. This has led the FDA to consider whether the category disproportionately addicts and kills black Americans. London-listed BAT merged with Reynolds in 2017 in a deal worth $49bn (£41bn). Reynolds was one of America’s biggest sellers of menthol cigarettes. Tobacco firms dragged on the FTSE 100, which wiped out all of last week’s gains as it plunged 140.21 points, the highest single day fall since Feb 26, to below the level of 7,000 that it breached last week for the first time in over a year. It joined a global stock market rout to end the day at 6,859.87, while the FTSE 250 lost 382.31 points to close at 22,108.55. Equity losses came despite sterling ending the day down 0.3pc against its European and US counterparts, to €1.1586 and $1.395 respectively. The pound had earlier touched a six-week high on a weak US dollar, before reversing course to stand lower. Just behind the tobacco giants, two of the biggest losers on the benchmark, was Primark-parent Associated British Foods, which dropped 146p to £23.14, its lowest level since mid-February. It came after the company revealed a halving of profit for the year and revenue down 18pc. “But it’s growing concern that new variants will set back recovery that seems to be having the greatest impact, particularly amongst airlines like British Airways owner IAG worried those rays of summer hope might be obscured behind another Covid-cloud,” said Danni Hewson at AJ Bell. IAG closed as the top flight’s biggest loser, down 17.1p to 193.1p. In the same position on the FTSE 250 was cruise operator Carnival, down 104p to £15.31.

  • Cathie Wood Is Loading Up On These Four Tech Stocks In 2021

    Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Invest, is taking Wall Street by storm with her unconventional thematic investing. Namely, she follows an innovative fund style to find hyper-growth stocks with game-changing technology. Certainly, her unique method is working. To be sure, five out of six ARK ETFs posted more than 100% returns in last year alone. Result? Her funds saw a massive inflow of $20.6 billion, according to data from Morningstar, Portfolio Insider, and Nasdaq. Recently, Wall Street saw a heavy rotation into value stocks. But don’t count Cathie Wood as one of them. Instead, she is doubling down her bets on these innovative companies. “The benchmarks are filling up with value traps” due to the pace of innovation in fields including artificial intelligence and robotics, Wood said. “We think the big risk is in the benchmarks, not what we’re doing.” Billionaire Cathie Wood's predictions are must-follow because of her historic returns in the last three years -- with her picks soaring many times above their original share prices. Case in point: Last year, Ms. Wood’s ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF reaped returns of 159%, 203%, and 157%, respectively. Now, here are four technology stocks with huge potential that Cathie Wood has bought for her funds: 1. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) Surely, Cathie Wood is bullish on cryptocurrency. She has been buying hand over fist in the largest cryptocurrency exchange and digital wallet service provider Coinbase. On the day when Coinbase made its public debut, ARK Invest scooped up 749,205 shares. A few days later, it added another 340,273 shares (worth nearly $112,970,000 million) to its position. Never shy from making bold predictions, Wood believes that digital wallets can develop into the most valuable technology of this era, pointing out its unprecedented speed of organic growth. "Digital wallets could become the most valuable technology developments per user of almost anything. We're pretty excited about that. If you were to draw a graph as we did in our big ideas showing how JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) got to these levels, it was one acquisition after the other, whereas Cash App and Venmo, because they are viral in nature, have gotten there organically," Cathie Wood said. Recent reports have supported Wood’s prediction. The digital wallet payments have surpassed the physical card for usage at contactless in-store payments and at the point-of-sale (POS) in 2020, according to the Global Payments Report. Plus, in-store cash payments fell by at least 50% in 2020 in advanced economies. 2. Unity Software (NYSE: U) A real-time 3D development platform Unity Software is trading at a bargain-basement price, in Cathie Wood’s view. She has been boosting her Unity Software stake over the last two months as the stock fell by 34% year to date. Despite the recent selloff, the company’s future fundamentals look strong based on revenue growth projections. Unity Software expects 2021 revenue in the range of $950 million to $970 million, in line with the company’s plan of sustaining 30% revenue growth in the long run. Unity CEO John Riccitiello said: “As the leader in creating and operating tools for the world of real-time 3D content, we continue to invest with the intent to capture what we believe is a substantial opportunity ahead in 2021 and years beyond.” 3. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Wood believes that Shopify can be as big as online retail giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) someday. As a result, Cathie Wood saw the dip in Shopify stock as a buying opportunity. Her firm added to its existing stake in e-commerce platform last week, according to Portfolio Insider. "We're trying to figure out how Amazon is going to deal with this notion of individuals seeing something on Instagram or elsewhere on Facebook or on Twitter, or on Snap and just buying there," Wood said. "That's a Shopify-enabled commerce opportunity and we think it's going to be big." Recently, Shopify’s stock price pulled back slightly from its recent all-time high of $1,500 that it had hit early in February. Regardless of the short-term price movements, SHOP’s stock price upside is likely to be tightly wounded to its growth trends. So far, so good: Shopify’s fourth-quarter revenue jumped 94% while 2020 revenue surged 86%. 4. Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Cathie Wood has also been on a shopping spree with Sea Limited this year. The biggest lure of Sea Limited is how they can integrate dozens of their businesses into each other. Sea Limited has tentacles in eSports, mobile gaming, e-commerce, digital payments, and food delivery services. And the company is aggressively expanding its market penetration outside its home country in China, especially in Latin America and Southeast Asia. These segments have generated triple-digit revenue growth for Sea Limited. As a result, its consolidated revenue grew more than 100% in 2020, and it expects to extend that momentum into 2021. Cathie Wood first initiated a position in Sea Limited during the final quarter of 2019, and she has only continued to add her stake over time. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga84% Of Warren Buffett's Portfolio In 2021 Is In These 3 Categories© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • UK Asset Manager Baillie Gifford Invests $100M in Blockchain.com

    The Edinburgh, Scotland-based company was also an early investor in tech giants Tesla and Google.

  • Nasdaq tops quarterly profit views on trading surge

    Nasdaq Inc reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by strength in its trading business against a backdrop of high market volatility and a surge in initial public offerings. The exchange operator posted adjusted net income of $1.96 per share for the quarter, versus estimates of $1.74 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. A new cohort of retail investors armed with mobile trading apps helped spark a broad surge in trading volumes in the quarter, piling into heavily shorted stocks like GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings, to punish hedge funds that bet against them.

  • Money Isn’t Pouring Into U.S. Stocks. What That Means for the Market.

    Household equity holdings now account for 47% of total assets, according to Citi. That is the highest level since 1970. Returns were subpar for the next decade.

  • Cotton Crisis Destroys Jobs Tied to Pakistan’s Biggest Cash Crop

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan, one of the world’s largest cotton producers, is finding it increasingly hard to meet its own needs, a problem that could push up import bills and further hurt its fragile economy.Years of bad weather, pest outbreaks and better margins on other crops have hurt the quality and quantity of harvest. And the scale of damage is accelerating: production in the current fiscal year is set to tumble to the lowest level in about three decades.As a result, the country is spending billions of dollars to import record amounts of cotton to feed its textile industry, something it can ill afford to do. Its current account -- which posted a rare surplus between July and December -- has recently flipped back into a deficit amid higher imports. The move also threatens to boost cotton prices, which have already hit a seven-year high.Cotton is one of the most important cash crops for Pakistan and commonly referred to as “white gold” by the 1.5 million farmers that depend on it for a living. It serves as the raw material for the textile industry, which provides employment to 40% of the workforce and generates more than half of foreign exchange earnings.Low cotton output has forced more than 60% of ginners to completely shut their factories in the past three years, leaving hundreds of thousands of farmers and textile workers out of work, according to Jassu Mal, chairman of Pakistan Cotton Ginners’ Association, a group representing about 1,300 mills.‘Alarming Level’“The cotton crop has shrunk to an alarming level but we don’t see the government taking any serious steps to revive production,” said Mal, who’s also Chief Executive Officer of Sindh Agro Industries and operates Pakistan’s biggest ginning mill in Hyderabad.In the latest season, Mal had to close at least three of his seven factories and run others at 50% capacity due to the lack of cotton. The company’s number of ginning workers has plunged to 100 from 400 about five years ago.Pakistan’s cotton production is forecast to slump to less than 6 million bales in 2020-21, the lowest since at least 1992, according to Nasim Usman, chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Forum. At its peak, output was more than 14 million bales in 2004-05.The government has set a target for 10.5 million bales for fiscal 2022. That’s hardly a consolation as the previous year’s guidance was the same level and production is well short of estimates. Pakistan’s financial year is from July to June.Meanwhile, its textile industry is booming. Manufacturers are operating at full capacity and on track to ramp up exports, thanks to the resumption of economic activities as coronavirus cases eased in June.Imports SoarThis has caught the attention of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who said earlier this month that the textile industry is short of laborers. Cotton imports soared to make up for the production shortfall, almost doubling to 3.68 million bales in the nine months to March from a year ago, official data show.During this time, textile exports expanded $940 million to about $11 billion. However the amount was close to being offset by the $870 million increase in textile imports, which consisted mostly of raw materials, over the same period.The country is paying dearly for overseas cotton and would need to import 3 million to 4 million more bales by June, said Khaqan Najeeb, a former adviser to Pakistan’s finance ministry.Higher purchases could further boost global cotton prices and widen Pakistan’s trade deficit, which rose more than 120% to $3.3 billion in March as Khan’s government struggles to tame inflation. A weaker rupee raises prices of essentials at home when the country’s balance of payment position worsens.Diplomatic TensionsPakistan’s long-running tensions with neighboring India could add pressure to the cotton shortage. Last month, the government had initially approved the import of cotton yarn from India, lifting a nearly two-year ban, but Khan’s cabinet later rejected the proposal in a dramatic U-turn, saying trade could not resume until some political issues are resolved.To revive production, the government plans to offer subsidies for cotton seed and pesticides and may unveil a minimum price for the first time to support farmers, Fakhar Imam, Pakistan’s food security minister, said in February. “The cotton production crisis is deepening in Pakistan. We will have to prevent the farmers who are shifting from cotton to other crops,” he said.For now, the measures don’t seem to be easing farmers’ concerns. Noor Muhammad, 56, has decided not to sow cotton this year on the seven acres of land he manages in Matiari after experiencing disappointment in the past.“I borrowed 100,000 rupees ($652) to buy inputs for the crop but a poor harvest never allowed me to pay it back,” Muhammad said, with perspiration dripping from his forehead as he carried a bundle of wheat, another major crop for Pakistan, off to the thresher.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Facebook VP: Company has ‘a lot more work to do’ on diverse leadership

    Carolyn Everson — vice president of Facebook's Global Business Group — acknowledged the company still has "a lot more work to do" to achieve diversity in its leadership ranks.

  • The Recent Pullback in These 3 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    It’s that time again – time to look for upwardly mobile stocks at relative bargain prices. We’ve just seen a pullback in market prices, but for some stocks the pullback started earlier and has run deeper. That’s opened up opportunities that Wall Street’s analysts have been quick to point out. These are Strong Buy stocks, despite their recent slips in share value. The analysts have noted that each one has a path toward near-term gains, making the risk-reward factors suitable for return-minded investors. And with prices down lately, these are suitable for bargain hunters, too. We’ve used TipRanks' database to find three stocks which meet that profile. Let's take a closer look. Farfetch, Ltd. (FTCH) Online retailers have obviously had an advantage in the past year, but on the flip side, the recent reopening of economies around the world has put some pressure on them. Farfetch, an online clothing retailer with an international profile – headquarters in London, offices in New York, LA, Tokyo, Shanghai, Portugal, and Brazil – shows both trends. The company’s gains in 2H20 pushed its market cap well above $16 billion, while recent stressors have forced the stock price down by 38% since its February peak. Farfetch has a solid foundation, based on more than 3 million active customers and over 1,300 sellers on the platform. The company saw, in 2020, over $3.2 billion gross merchandise offered through the site, making it the top global platform for buying luxury products online. The gross merchandise value was up 49% from the prior year. At the top line, Farfetch’s 2020 revenues were up 64% year-over-year, to $1.7 billion, with $540 million, about one-third of that total, coming in Q4. Covering Farfetch for J.P. Morgan, 5-star analyst Doug Anmuth notes that the recent weakness has created a “compelling buying opportunity.” This opportunity is based on: "1) FTCH’s position as the leading global marketplace in the $300B luxury market that is rapidly shifting online; 2) FTCH’s well-established e-concessions model that attracts more brands & inventory to the platform; and 3) FTCH’s strong position in the high growth China luxury market through both the FTCH app & recently launched store on Alibaba’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion. FTCH should also see its first full year of EBITDA profit in 2021, with a path to greater scalability over time driven by leverage in both Gross Margin and G&A.” In line with this bullish outlook, Anmuth rates FTCH an Overweight (i.e. Buy), with a $72 price target suggesting a one-year upside of 58%. (To watch Anmuth’s track record, click here) Overall, the Strong Buy consensus rating on Farfetch is based on 7 Buy reviews, which offset a single Hold. The stock’s share price is $45.50, and the average target of $74.38 implies ~63% upside for the next 12 months. (See FTCH stock analysis on TipRanks) Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) The next stock on our list, Oncternal, is a clinical stage biopharma company focused on oncology. The company is working to develop new treatments for cancers with unmet critical needs. The company’s pipeline has three drug candidate, in various stages of development from preclinical to a Phase 2 trial. The lead candidate in the pipeline, cirmtuzumab, is the one undergoing that trial. The drug is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits the ROR1 receptor in certain hematologic cancers. In December, the company released interim Phase 1/2 results of cirmtuzumab’s efficacy in combination with ibrutinib. The combination compared favorably to ibrutinib as a single agent. Cirmtuzumab is also in a Phase 1 clinical study as a treatment agent for breast cancer; updated results released earlier this month showed that a partial response or a stable disease in half or more of the patient cohort. Despite the positive clinical results, Oncternal’s stock tumbled 30% this month. According to Northland analyst Carl Bynes, in a note titled ‘Weakness Creates Buying Opportunity,’ investors should take this time to buy in. “We view shares of ONCT as an essential holding for those investing in the oncology segment, with multiple clinical updates anticipated in 2Q21 serving as MAJOR catalysts. We believe cirmtuzumab (anti-ROR1 mAb) is positioned to become a breakthrough therapeutic for treating MCL and other ROR1-expressing malignancies. Further, we anticipate first-in-human dosing of its ROR1 CAR-T candidate in 2H21 in China," Bynes opined. Congruent with his upbeat outlook, Bynes rates ONCT an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $21 price target implies an impressive upside of 265% in the year ahead. (To watch Bynes’ track record, click here) Wall Street has taken a unanimous stance on ONCT, giving the stock 4 recent positive reviews for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target, at $15.50, indicates ~170% upside from the share price of $5.75. (See ONCT stock analysis on TipRanks) BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Drug companies can’t do their jobs without support services – or the products supplied by companies like BioLife. The company supplies cell and gene therapy bioproduction tools, including cryopreservation storage units, biopreservation for blood storage, hypothermic storage and shipping media, and, importantly, cell thawing media allowing use of biosamples after cryopreservation. BioLife’s quarterly top line has shown sequential gains in both Q3 and Q4. The third quarter gain was 14%, and increased to 30% in Q4. The Q4 revenue, at $14.7 million, was up 78% yoy. For the full year, the top line hit $48.1 million, a yoy gain of 76%. The company has provided 2021 revenue guidance in the range of $101 million to $110 million. With this in the background, we can look at the share performance. BLFS shares peaked in December, after rising 176% in 12 months. Since then, the shares have retreated 31%. Carl Bynes, of Northland Capital, sees that share retreat, again, as an ‘in’ for investors. "We view the recent pullback in BioLife shares as a buying opportunity. BioLife, in our view, is uniquely positioned to emerge as the leading consolidator of the enabling technologies segment supporting the high-growth cell and gene therapy sector. The Co., through internal development and acquisitions, has amassed a comprehensive breadth of product and service offerings that support cell and gene therapy applications from development through commercialization,” Bynes noted. To this end, Bynes rates BioLife an Outperform (i.e. Buy), along with a $55 price target to indicate a 12-month potential upside of ~75%. (To watch Bynes’ track record, click here) Looking at the consensus breakdown, Wall Street takes a bullish stance on BLFS. 6 Buys and 1 Hold issued over the previous three months make the stock a ‘Strong Buy.' BLFS shares are selling for $31.51, and their $55.83 average price target suggests a 77% upside. (See BLFS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for beaten-down stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.