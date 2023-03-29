InventHelp Inventor Develops New Roofing Accessory (SGM-212)

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a better way of transporting shingles up a ladder, so I invented this," said an inventor from Norman, OK. "My invention would provide a safe and convenient alternative to carrying shingles up a ladder by hand."

This convenient and durable patent-pending invention provides a safer way to transport shingles up a ladder at a job site. In doing so, it enhances comfort for the user and greatly enhances safety and reduces the chance of injury. The safe and comfortable device provides an easy way to enhance safety and efficiency, making it ideal for both contractors and roofers and DIY-ers.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SGM-212, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

