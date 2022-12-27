U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,835.10
    -9.72 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,297.99
    +94.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,385.89
    -111.97 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,756.25
    -4.69 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.62
    +1.06 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.10
    +20.90 (+1.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    +0.30 (+1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0638
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8470
    +0.0960 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2013
    -0.0052 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4700
    +0.6100 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,709.15
    -135.38 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.77
    -4.91 (-1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,447.87
    +42.00 (+0.16%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe Accessory for Food Service Establishments (CPC-691)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to order, pay for, and receive food orders at various establishments while still being protected from COVID-19," said an inventor, from Hartford, Conn., "so I invented the CURBSIDE BOOTH. My safe and protective design could allow food service establishments to remain open."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention allows customers to place and receive food orders in a safe and effective manner. In doing so, it enhances safety during the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, it improves sanitary conditions and it could allow establishments to remain open. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for various eating and drinking establishments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CPC-691, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-safe-accessory-for-food-service-establishments-cpc-691-301707817.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • CEOs from Elon Musk to Jamie Dimon fought to bring workers back to the office in 2022. Here’s who won—and who lost—the great return-to-office war

    Lizzo concerts and subsidized butlers have been among the perks offered in the push for a return to in-person working this year.

  • New Judge Assigned in Sam Bankman-Fried Fraud Case

    Judge Lewis Kaplan has replaced Judge Ronnie Abrams, who recused herself because of a potential conflict of interest.

  • Shale Oil Powerhouse Sues Its Own Investors After 4,000% Stock Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the biggest landowners in Texas oil country doubled returns to investors in 2022. It’s starting the new year by suing some of them as a dispute over the future direction of the company spills into a Delaware court.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 8

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 39% to Buy Right Now

    Industrial technology company Cognex is going through a rough patch, but its long-term prospects remain excellent.

  • Is a 401(k) Worth It Anymore?

    Until the 1980s, most of America used pensions to plan for retirement. These defined-benefit plans offered by employers saved a fund on behalf of their workers and calculated each employee's retirement benefits individually. This put all the responsibility and associated risks … Continue reading → The post Is a 401(k) Worth It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock a Buy?

    The semiconductor manufacturer's business has been on a tear though its stock price remains depressed.

  • Analysis-Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale boom is running out of road

    Argentina's booming shale production in Vaca Muerta, a formation that rivals the United States' Permian Basin, is at risk of running out of road as infrastructure to handle the oil and gas nears capacity, threatening to put the brakes on rapid growth. The government is now racing to build out infrastructure: a major new gas pipeline is set to come online mid next year and there are plans for new export terminals near Buenos Aires. The government is also working on a liquefied natural gas (LNG) law to send to Congress hoping to stimulate investment.

  • Laid Off Tech Workers Quickly Find New Jobs

    Most laid off workers in tech are finding jobs shortly after beginning their search, as employers continue to scoop up workers in a tight labor market.

  • 2 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    According to the Census Bureau, which tracks retail sales, e-commerce makes up less than 15% of retail sales in the U.S., even after years of double-digit growth. This shows there's still a huge opportunity, and e-commerce is an even smaller percentage of retail sales in international markets. Amazon has dominated the e-commerce sector since its early days and owns roughly 40% of U.S. market share thanks to its first-party business and third-party marketplace.

  • Bullish Sentiment Is Building Once Again In Oil Markets

    Bullish sentiment is building in oil markets as China eases Covid restrictions, Russia warns of production problems, and a storm devastates the U.S.

  • After a Record $3.7 Billion Fine, More Could Be Coming for Wells Fargo. Should Investors Be Worried?

    Wells Fargo just entered into a record settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for past transgressions.

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks the Smartest Investors Are Buying Before the Next Bull Market

    Hedge fund managers with a history of achieving market-beating returns are buying these growth stocks.

  • Modi’s Building Boom Setting Up India as Global Steel Savior

    (Bloomberg) -- With China’s massive construction sector still in a funk and the US and Europe likely heading into recessions, India has emerged as a savior for flagging global steel demand.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateIran Compels Jet

  • Kremlin Bans Sales of Russian Oil to Countries That Impose Price Cap

    The action follows moves by the Group of Seven nations that bar Western companies from insuring, financing or shipping Russian crude at above $60 a barrel.

  • Crypto Bankruptcies Chip Away at Customers’ Anonymity

    Bankruptcy courts are weighing if crypto customers’ identities should remain private despite the transparency rules of chapter 11.

  • Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 17, 2022 Macy’s, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.52, expectations were $0.19. Operator: Good day, and welcome to Macy’s Inc Q3 2022 Earnings Call. Today’s call is being recorded. At this time, I will now turn the call over to Pam Quintiliano. Please go […]

  • 10 Biggest Oil Companies

    Oil is a dominant source of energy worldwide and oil companies supply billions of barrels of petroleum products daily to power transportation and industry. Rising public concern about climate change and measures to reduce the use of carbon-based fuels have yet to fully impact the industry.

  • How Can Advisors Attract High-Net-Worth Clients?

    One of the most effective ways to grow your advisory business is to increase the number of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients you serve. Not only do these types of clients have more investable assets, but they may also be more … Continue reading → The post How to Attract High-Net-Worth Clients appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Redefining the 'corner-office philosophy': Why GM's renovated offices include pool table, game areas, treadmills

    When GM's salaried workforce returns to the office, many will see new spaces that GM spent billions on. GM's factories are getting the same upgrades.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Tullow Oil, EnQuest PLC and VAALCO Energy

    Tullow Oil, EnQuest PLC and VAALCO Energy are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.