InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Accessory for Semi-Trucks (ALL-2795)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and classroom trainer for new drivers. The biggest fear I see for new drivers is reversing. I thought there could be an easier and less nerve-wracking way for inexperienced and experienced drivers to see their right-side blind spot when reversing," said an inventor, from Milton, Ga., "so I invented the SOLO PILOT. My design would help all truck drivers perform their job with more safety and precision and without the hassle of getting out of the cab to check the blind spot."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a safe and convenient way to view the right-side blind spot and rear when reversing a tractor-trailer. In doing so, it enhances safety while eliminating guesswork. As a result, it helps to prevent accidents and unnecessary damage and it saves time and effort. The invention features a portable and weatherproof design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for trucking companies and truck drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ALL-2795, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-safety-accessory-for-semi-trucks-all-2795-301547052.html

SOURCE InventHelp

