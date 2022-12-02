U.S. markets close in 2 hours

InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Accessory for Oil/Gas Industry (CTK-2899)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a pumper in the oil and gas industry and I wanted to create a simple way to prevent pumpers and other workers from being exposed to dangerous H2S in the field," said an inventor, from Odessa, Texas, "so I invented the WIND SOCK. My design could help to prevent injuries and death caused by exposure to these gases."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to display wind direction at a parked truck when hydrogen sulfide gas is being released at an oil or gas drilling location. In doing so, it allows workers to position themselves upwind of the gas. As a result, it could help to avoid exposure to dangerous H2S gas. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for oil and gas drilling companies. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CTK-2899, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-safety-accessory-for-oilgas-industry-ctk-2899-301684712.html

SOURCE InventHelp

