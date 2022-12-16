U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,836.28
    -59.47 (-1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,736.56
    -465.66 (-1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,670.26
    -140.27 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,749.82
    -24.78 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.51
    -1.60 (-2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.30
    +13.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0616
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4660
    +0.0160 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2188
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3750
    -1.3650 (-0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,822.13
    -575.73 (-3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.60
    -16.87 (-4.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.12
    -94.05 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Accessory for Oil/Gas Industry (CTK-2899)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a pumper in the oil and gas industry and I wanted to create a simple way to prevent pumpers and other workers from being exposed to dangerous H2S in the field," said an inventor, from Odessa, Texas, "so I invented the WIND SOCK. My design could help to prevent injuries and death caused by exposure to these gases."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to display wind direction at a parked truck when hydrogen sulfide gas is being released at an oil or gas drilling location. In doing so, it allows workers to position themselves upwind of the gas. As a result, it could help to avoid exposure to dangerous H2S gas. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for oil and gas drilling companies. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CTK-2899, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-safety-accessory-for-oilgas-industry-ctk-2899-301692751.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden has accused oil companies of 'war profiteering' and threatened them with a new windfall tax. Will it help with gas prices?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • Global Semiconductor Race Is Turning Into a War

    Only weeks after US president Joe Biden and the Chinese president Xi Jinping met in person to improve ties between the world’s two biggest economies, China filed a dispute with the World Trade Organization, further escalating the conflict between the two countries that intensified when the US introduced sanctions on chips exports earlier this year. According to Bloomberg, Japan and the Netherlands will be joining the US in efforts to tighten chip exports to China, with even semiconductor giants

  • Boies law firm makes odd moves in FTX case against Tom Brady, celebs

    The law firm led by famed litigator David Boies appears to have engaged in some unusual litigation tactics on behalf of FTX crypto exchange users who accuse NFL quarterback Tom Brady, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, comedian Larry David and other celebrities of inducing them to open FTX accounts. This tale ventures deep into the weeds of federal court filing procedures, but the upshot is that Boies’ firm, Boies Schiller Flexner, and co-counsel from The Moskowitz Law Firm filed three different but obviously related FTX lawsuits in the same federal court in Miami without asking the court to consolidate the cases before just one judge.

  • Utility takes big loss on $1.5 billion sale of gas pipeline network that serves Colorado

    Activist investor Carl Icahn agitated to stop the deal last year. Now the pipeline network has been unloaded to a new owner.

  • China’s New Iron Ore Buyer Sets Off Biggest Shakeup in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China is about to upend the $160 billion iron ore trade with the biggest change in years as Beijing expands efforts to increase control over the natural resources needed to feed its economy.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishAccountant That Vetted Binance Reserves Halts Crypto WorkA new state-owned company called

  • 3 Major Regional Banks Worth a Look Despite Recession Risk

    The Zacks Major Regional Banks will benefit from the Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes and decent loan demand. Business restructuring and digitization also offer support. On these favorable factors, industry players like JPM, BAC & C are worth a look.

  • Lockheed Martin plans expansion to King of Prussia campus

    The new building is being planned alongside Lockheed Martin's existing 784,000-square-foot main facility, which is part of the company's Space unit that builds satellites and spacecraft.

  • 12 Countries That Produce the Best Cars in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 countries that produce the best cars in the world. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries That Produce the Best Cars in the World. The car industry is one of the largest industries in the world. The industry is also often used […]

  • Accounting firm Mazars drops all crypto clients, including Binance and Crypto.com

    Binance and Crypto.com are among the crypto companies dropped by the accounting firm Mazars, sending shockwaves through a crypto community looking for more transparency.

  • HD Supply to close Cobb County office, move jobs to other states

    HD Supply, the industrial distributor owned by Atlanta-based Home Depot, is moving some jobs out of Georgia and closing one of its Cobb County offices.

  • Texas Has an Obvious, Affordable Fix for Its Electricity Problem

    Almost two years after a brutal winter storm cut electricity supply to millions of Texans and took hundreds of lives, the state is contemplating fundamental fixes to its electricity market design. Texas has implemented the first phase of its power market reform, which involved winterizing power plants and gas-related infrastructure. The second phase of its market reform is now under way: The Public Utility Commission of Texas commissioned a report from a consulting firm to review a few market design proposals, all of which have to do with managing supply.

  • Can I Retire With $2 Million?

    For years, financial experts have suggested a target retirement savings goal of $1 million. But when you consider things like inflation, the rising cost of healthcare and longer life expectancies, that amount of money may not go as far as … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $2 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This High-Yield Dividend Stock Has Stomped on the Gas in 2022

    Williams (NYSE: WMB) is having a big year. The natural gas pipeline giant has gone on a shopping spree and recently unveiled its third acquisition to enhance its gas pipeline network. Here's a look at Williams' latest deal and how it will help put its high-yielding dividend on an even firmer foundation.

  • Pulte grandson sues PulteGroup exec, claiming Twitter trolling

    Bill Pulte is a pioneer of "Twitter philanthropy" and grandson of the founder of home-building firm PulteGroup, once headquartered in metro Detroit.

  • An expert weighs in on how property values around Windcrest will fare in the wake of Rackspace's departure

    Property values will likely stay stable in the vacuum left by Rackspace's departure – unless the building falls into disrepair, said one expert.

  • U.S. Places Top Chinese Memory Chip Maker on Export Blacklist

    The U.S. said it would add China’s most advanced memory-chip manufacturer to an export blacklist on Thursday, ratcheting up restrictions aimed at holding back the development of the country’s semiconductor industry. The addition of Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. to the Commerce Department’s so-called entity list could further disrupt the company’s business following an earlier round of restrictions in October that led chip-manufacturing equipment companies to pull out staff based at its facilities and pause their activities there. The blacklisting is due to take effect Friday, the Commerce Department said in a statement.

  • Ending finance for new oil and gas drilling projects is the minimum banks should do

    London-based bank HSBC will immediately stop lending and underwriting for new oil and gas drilling projects, the bank announced Dec. 14, making it the first large multinational bank—and top-tier funder of fossil fuels—to adopt such a policy.

  • FTX files in bankruptcy court to sell four of its businesses

    FTX, formerly one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, is seeking to sell four of its businesses. It submitted a court filing on the matter Thursday.

  • Airbus, Qatar trial to be split as A350 jet row rumbles on

    LONDON (Reuters) -A $2 billion legal battle between Airbus and Qatar Airways looks set to drag through most of 2023 after a UK court split the case, amid a glimmer of hope that high-level contacts on the sidelines of the World Cup might yield a breakthrough. The dispute over damage to the surface and lightning protection on A350 jetliners grounded by Qatar has led to months of legal manoeuvering between two of aviation's largest players and the unprecedented cancellation of large-scale orders. Qatar Airways says widespread paint cracking has exposed deeper damage on some A350 jets, prompting it to stop taking deliveries.

  • Georgetown: 6 Themes of a ‘No Normal' Retirement

    The AgingWell Hub at Georgetown University recently released a study that helps readers imagine how different retirement journeys might look. The idea is that there is "no normal" retirement and that each path will be different. The study lays out … Continue reading → The post Georgetown Identifies 6 Themes of a ‘No Normal' Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.