InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Accessory for Riding Mowers (MOT-135)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe accessory to assist users when climbing up or down from a zero-turn lawnmower," said an inventor, from Bay Minnette, Ala., "so I invented the SAFE- T- BAR. My design will prevent struggles, strain and potential accidents."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides added assistance with climbing on and off a zero-turn riding mower. In doing so, it offers support and stability. As a result, it enhances safety and it could help to prevent falls and injuries. The invention features a durable and reliable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of zero-turn riding mowers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Mobile sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MOT-135, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-safety-accessory-for-riding-mowers-mot-135-301617390.html

SOURCE InventHelp

