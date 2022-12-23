U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Kit for Use with Scaffolds (TRO-752)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide scaffold users with a standing platform and gate to increase safety when working at higher levels," said an inventor, from King City, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the SCAFFOLD SAFETY KIT. My design would help to prevent workers from falling off the scaffolding."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides two safety products for secure attachment to any existing scaffolding. In doing so, it helps to prevent falls, potential injuries, or even death. As a result, it increases safety, efficiency and convenience and it could increase confidence when working at high levels. The invention features a practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for contractors, painters, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-752, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-safety-kit-for-use-with-scaffolds-tro-752-301707417.html

SOURCE InventHelp

