InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Signal (JAD-136)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was upset due to a news report regarding two children who were left in a car and died due to the heat," said an inventor from Live Oak, Florida. "This inspired me to develop a means to remind parents to remove children from a vehicle when parking."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the patent-pending BABY ON BOARD to provide concerned parents with peace of mind as it would remind a parent of a youngster within the rear of the vehicle. This invention would attract immediate attention when the ignition is turned off to remind the driver to remove the child. This could prevent discomfort, hyperthermia, and possible death. Additionally, this invention would feature a reliable, portable and simple design.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JAD-136, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-safety-signal-jad-136-301271456.html

SOURCE InventHelp

