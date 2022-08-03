U.S. markets close in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,157.97
    +66.78 (+1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,841.05
    +444.88 (+1.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,669.70
    +320.94 (+2.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,906.52
    +24.08 (+1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.22
    -3.20 (-3.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.80
    -13.90 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    19.89
    -0.25 (-1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0160
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7760
    +0.0350 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2147
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0910
    +0.9390 (+0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,522.16
    +211.53 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    540.17
    +15.44 (+2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.68
    +36.57 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Accessory for Turning Pages (PBT-158)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a realtor and more importantly a notary, and I needed a more professional and sanitary means to flip through documents," said an inventor, from Phoenix, Ariz., "so I invented the FINGER FLIPPER. My design enables you to easily flip through documents without licking your finger and spreading germs."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an easy and sanitary way to turn or flip the pages of various documents while working. In doing so, it eliminates the need to lick the fingers. As a result, it helps to reduce the spread of germs and it provides added peace of mind during the pandemic. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for various members of the work force. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PBT-158, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-sanitary-accessory-for-turning-pages---pbt-158-301596187.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Exclusive-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar Airways -sources

    Airbus has revoked its entire outstanding order from Qatar Airways for A350 jets, severing all new jetliner business with the Gulf carrier in a dramatic new twist to a dispute clouding World Cup preparations, two industry sources said. No comment was immediately available from Airbus or Qatar Airways. The two aviation titans have been waging a rare public battle for months over the scarred condition of more than 20 long-haul jets that the airline says could pose a risk to passengers and which Airbus insists are completely safe.

  • Microsoft-Activision merger: ‘I think this deal closes,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Securities Analyst&nbsp;Michael Pachter joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Activision Blizzard earnings, the Microsoft-Activision merger, slowing game engagement, and the outlook for the gaming industry.

  • 2 Important Things to Know Before Buying Mercadolibre

    Mercadolibre's (NASDAQ: MELI) stock had a great run over the last five years after delivering around a 220% return to shareholders (as of this writing). Mercadolibre is the leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America. Its reach might be extensive, but Mercadolibre did not get here overnight.

  • Layoffs reported at Oracle may hit Burlington hub

    Oracle Corp., which does not break out headcount by state, has about 48,000 full-time U.S. employees.

  • Europe’s Rhine River Is on the Brink of Effectively Closing

    (Bloomberg) -- Water levels on the Rhine River are set to fall perilously close to the point at which it would effectively close, putting the trade of huge quantities of goods at risk as the continent seeks to stave off an economic crisis.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Ra

  • OPEC+ approves tiny oil output rise in rebuff to Biden

    NUR-SULTAN/LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC+ is set to raise its oil output goal by 100,000 barrels per day, an amount analysts said was an insult to U.S. President Joe Biden after his trip to Saudi Arabia to ask the producer group's leader to pump more to help the United States and the global economy. The increase, equivalent to 86 seconds of daily global oil demand, follows weeks of speculation that Biden's trip https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-oks-potential-sale-thaad-system-missiles-uae-pentagon-2022-08-02 to the Middle East and Washington's clearance of missile defence system sales to Riyadh and the United Arab Emirates will bring more oil to the world market. The increase of 100,000 bpd will be one of the smallest since OPEC quotas were introduced in 1982, OPEC data shows.

  • Denison Achieves Key Milestone with Completion of Metallurgical Test Work to Define Phoenix Process Plant Components and Confirmation of Ability to Produce Yellowcake

    Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the substantial completion of extensive metallurgical test work to define the mechanical components for the planned Phoenix processing plant (the "Phoenix Plant"), as part of the Feasibility Study ("FS") underway for the Company's 95% owned Wheeler River project ("Wheeler River" or the "Project"). In addition, the metallurgical program has confirmed the ability to produce a yellowcake product

  • Rolls-Royce gets go-ahead for £1.5bn ITP Aero sale

    The engineering giant will hand over the Spanish business to a consortium of investors led by private equity firm Bain Capital.

  • Russia's Avtovaz offers Izhevsk staff $3,000 to quit voluntarily

    Russia's biggest carmaker Avtovaz, which suspended some production due to sanctions and lack of components, is offering workers at its Izhevsk plant a one-off payment of about $3,000 to take voluntary redundancy, it said on Wednesday. Avtovaz resumed production of some of its popular Lada models at its main plant in Togliatti in June after partially halting output in the spring due to a shortage of electronic parts caused by sanctions. The company, whose long-time shareholder, French carmaker Renault, sold its stake to a Russian investor in May, was unable to relaunch production of the Lada Vesta model and sent 3,200 staff from its Izhevsk plant in central Russia on paid leave in March.

  • Amazon Shrinks Staff by 100,000, Joining Netflix and Google in Hiring Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and making rounds of layoffs.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsChina Warns Airli

  • OPEC, Allies Agree to Modest Increase in Oil Production

    The Saudi-led cartel was under some pressure after President Biden said he expected Riyadh to help boost global supplies following a high-profile trip to the kingdom last month.

  • OPEC Agrees on a Small Output Increase. Oil Prices Rise.

    Oil prices rose Wednesday, reversing earlier declines, as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed on a modest increase in September production. OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, will collectively increase production by 100,000 barrels a day in September, amid an escalating energy cost crisis. The largely token gesture comes after President Joe Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia, in which he requested production was increased to help keep gasoline prices in check.

  • Can You Really Retire with $5 Million? Yes, Here's How

    Want to learn how to retire with $5 million? Here are a few things you can do to stretch your nest egg over the course of your retirement.

  • ADP takes former Global Payments office space as sublease availability swells

    Fintech giant Global Payments listed the space for sublease less than a year after consolidating its Atlanta offices.

  • Shale Oil Stocks Drop: Occidental, Pioneer Natural Resources Beat Earnings Views

    Shale oil producer stocks dropped Monday. Devon Energy and Diamondback Energy beat earnings predictions after the close.

  • OPEC+ Agrees To Small Production Increase With Capacity Limited, Crude Oil Prices Off Highs

    OPEC+ will meet Wednesday to discuss September production quotas. But spare capacity is scant while demand fears are weighing on crude oil prices.

  • Nintendo Clocks 5% Sales Decline In Q1 As Recovery Kicks In; Reiterates FY23 Outlook

    Nintendo Co, Ltd (OTC: NTDOY) reported a first-quarter FY23 net sales decline of 4.7% year-on-year to ¥307.4 billion. Dedicated video game platform sales declined 4.3% Y/Y to ¥295.6 billion. Mobile, IP-related income sales reduced 16.8% Y/Y to ¥10.9 billion. Playing cards sales rose 56.9% Y/Y to ¥0.8 billion. Hardware: Unit sales for the entire Nintendo Switch family of systems declined by 22.9% Y/Y to 3.43 million units. Nintendo Switch sales decreased 60% Y/Y to 1.32 million units. Nintendo Sw

  • Ford’s U.S. Sales Climbed 37% in July From Prior Year’s Slump

    Ford said its increase in U.S. monthly sales was driven by a 169% increase in electric-car sales and a 70% jump in SUV sales.

  • Oil falls 2% on U.S. crude, gasoline build, slight OPEC+ hike

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices slid 2% on Wednesday as U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly surged higher last week and after OPEC+ said it would raise its oil output target by only 100,000 barrels per day (bpd). Brent crude futures were down $2.35, or 2.4%, at $98.19 a barrel by 11:09 a.m. ET (1509 GMT). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped by $2.30, or 2.5%, to $92.10.