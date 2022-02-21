U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.95
    +2.88 (+3.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.20
    +6.40 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1317
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3602
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7760
    -0.1990 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,162.49
    -216.34 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    873.85
    -62.94 (-6.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.33
    -29.29 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Sample (PBT-110)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Do you groan every time your provider hands you a cup to collect your urine? Do you awkwardly position yourself to get that urine in that tiny cup only to still get urine on your hands?," said an inventor from Glendale, Ariz. "This inspired me to develop a faster, more sanitary way to collect urine."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
She developed the patent-pending URINE COLLECTOR HANDLE to promote sanitation while providing patients with increased comfort. This invention would offer an improved way to collect a urine sample that would eliminate the risk of urine contacting the hands. It would feature an efficient and practical design. Additionally, it could be comfortably grasped and manipulated for optimal positioning.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PBT-110, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-sanitary-sample-pbt-110-301486000.html

SOURCE InventHelp

