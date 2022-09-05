U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.37
    +2.50 (+2.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.70
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    17.97
    +0.09 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9923
    -0.0034 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1511
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.5420
    +0.3900 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,881.47
    +142.27 (+0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    476.84
    -2.83 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,280.85
    -0.34 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,619.61
    -31.23 (-0.11%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Toothbrush Holder (CLR-129)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved way to promote the safety and social distancing of oral care products within a home," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the INDIVIDUAL PIECE. My design could help to prevent the spread of germs and bacteria between toothbrushes."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a sanitary storage unit for toothbrushes. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to storing toothbrushes in conventional holders. As a result, it prevents the brushing heads from touching and it increases hygiene and cleanliness. The invention features a protective and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CLR-129, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-sanitary-toothbrush-holder-clr-129-301617256.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, police said on Sunday, days after the struggling retailer announced it was closing stores and laying off workers. Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. Police identified the man as Gustavo Arnal.

  • Russia demands sanctions are lifted before it resumes gas supplies - live updates

    Cut red tape on fracking to secure energy security, Liz Truss urged London Stock Exchange battles to avoid irrelevance as red tape swamps the City FTSE 100 falls 0.4pc after Liz Truss named PM Lucy Burton: Now is not the time for councils to trial four-day weeks at the taxpayers expense Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Oil Jumps After OPEC+ Approves Token Supply Cut and Gas Leaps

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged at the start of the week as OPEC+ decided to cut output in October and Europe’s energy crisis deepened.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashWest Texas Intermediate crude advanced toward $90 a barrel. The

  • Russia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may face a longer and deeper recession as the impact of US and European sanctions spreads, handicapping sectors that the country has relied on for years to power its economy, according to an internal report prepared for the government.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz Says

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved up for retirement — how do you stack up right now?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • How to Handle Required Withdrawals From Retirement Accounts

    Is there a recommended strategy for taking required withdrawals from retirement savings in this horrible market? Unfortunately, the Internal Revenue Service makes me sell stocks at the worst time. As it happens, the timing of these questions works well: Many retirees wait until late in the year to withdraw the necessary funds from IRAs and the like.

  • Oil prices climb as OPEC+ agrees to 100,000 barrel cut per day

    Oil prices climbed on Monday as members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) agreed to cut output by 100,000 barrels a day in October.

  • Hog Farmer Sees No End in Sight for Inflationary Pressures: Q&A

    (Bloomberg) -- Rising food prices have been one of the key drivers of this year’s inflation woes as farmers across America face surging costs for fertilizer and fuel while also grappling with lingering supply-chain issues and labor shortages. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mis

  • Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Agrees To Small Production Cut

    OPEC+ unexpectedly agreed to trim production quotas slightly, but the move may have little impact on actual output. Crude oil futures jumped Monday.

  • 3 Stocks Bulls and Bears Can't Stop Fighting Over

    There's a raging debate around the future of commodity prices, impacting the outlook for these three companies.

  • Macron Backs EU-Wide Windfall Tax on Profits: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- European governments are racing to stave off an energy catastrophe this winter that’s threatening to dwarf the billions of euros of relief on offer for consumers and businesses.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashG

  • Ex Burger King workers get another bite at 'no-hire' conspiracy lawsuit

    A federal appeals court has revived a potential class action against Burger King over its prior use of a “no-hire” clause that blocked all franchisees from hiring each other’s employees. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday reversed a ruling by a district court judge in Miami, who dismissed the workers’ claims that the no-hire clause was an unlawful conspiracy to suppress wages and employee turnover. The 11th Circuit said the judge erred in finding that Miami-based Burger King Worldwide, its parent companies, and its franchisees had all operated as a “single economic enterprise” that was categorically incapable of conspiring with itself.

  • Toyota unit Hino to freeze truck production for two models for a year - Nikkei

    Halting production of some truck models is the latest sign of the scandal worsening for Hino since it first announced the data falsification affecting some of its bigger trucks in March. Hino said last month it would suspend shipments of small trucks after a transport ministry investigation revealed that some 76,000 of its small trucks sold since 2019 had not been subject to the required number of engine tests. Toyota and others involved in a commercial vehicle partnership have since expelled Hino from the group over falsification of engine data by the truckmaker.

  • Russian Gas Cut-Off Scuppers German Plan to Bolster Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is unlikely to meet its target for filling natural gas storage sites to 95% by the start of November following the latest Russian supply cut, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billion

  • Europe’s Commodity Firms Are Buckling Under the Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crisis is getting worse, piling pressure on the commodities industries that provide building blocks for the continent’s economy.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashPower- and gas-intensive sectors s

  • Ford and Rivian Recall Some EVs

    Some recalls involving Ford's Mustang Mach E along with Rivian's R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV were listed on NHTSA's website Monday.

  • Russia Signals Opposition to OPEC+ Oil-Production Cut

    The group of oil producers will keep its output steady when it meets Monday, people familiar with the matter said, as Moscow maneuvers to thwart Western attempts to limit its oil revenue following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • OPEC+ Agrees to Small Production Cut Amid Recession Fears

    OPEC+ agreed Monday to cut oil production for the first time in over a year, delegates said, saying it should pull back about 100,000 barrels a day amid fears of a global recession and more Iranian crude coming to the market in the event of a revived nuclear deal. The move shows how worries over an economic slowdown are dominating a global oil market that has experienced a 25% decline in Brent crude prices in the past three months. Fears of oil shortages after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had driven prices above $100 a barrel for months this year, but the market’s recent slide prompted the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Moscow-led allies, collectively known as OPEC+, to prop up a market that had been lifting petrostate economies from Moscow to Riyadh.

  • EV Battery Maker ProLogium Considers UK for $8 Billion Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwanese battery maker ProLogium Technology Co. is considering the UK among the potential sites for an $8 billion factory that would build a promising but unproven new generation of cells for electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focu

  • OPEC+’s Warning Shot

    The oil producing cartel has agreed to cut output targets just days after U.S.-led agreement to establish a buyer’s alliance seeking price-setting power over Russian crude.