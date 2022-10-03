U.S. markets close in 2 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,655.14
    +69.52 (+1.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,332.80
    +607.29 (+2.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,737.69
    +162.07 (+1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,697.05
    +32.33 (+1.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.85
    +3.36 (+4.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,699.50
    +27.50 (+1.64%)
     

  • Silver

    20.58
    +1.54 (+8.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9813
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6310
    -0.1730 (-4.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1278
    +0.0112 (+1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5480
    -0.1810 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,406.56
    +204.41 (+1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.81
    +6.45 (+1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitizing System for Shopping Carts (FED-2355)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more efficient system for sanitizing carts at grocery stores and other shopping centers," said an inventor, from Puyallup, Wash., "so I invented the CART WASH. My design could help to reduce the spread of germs from person to person, particularly during the current pandemic."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to sanitize shopping carts at grocery stores. In doing so, it offers a time-saving alternative to manually wiping carts. As a result, it ensures that a cart is free of germs and viruses before use and it enhances safety and sanitation. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for grocery stores and other shopping establishments with carts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2355, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-sanitizing-system-for-shopping-carts-fed-2355-301637004.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Factories Making Towels and Bedsheets Are Shutting in Pakistan

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s small textile mills, which make products ranging from bedsheets to towels mainly for consumers in the US and Europe, are starting to shut after devastating floods wiped out its cotton crop.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Anoth

  • Russian factory activity expands at fastest rate in Sept since 2019 - PMI

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian manufacturing activity grew at its fastest rate in 3-1/2 years in September, driven by rises in production, new orders and client demand, a business survey showed on Monday, though Western sanctions continued to weigh on export business. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose in September to 52.0 from 51.7 in the previous month, climbing higher above the 50.0 mark that separates expansion from contraction to its highest point since March 2019. "Client demand was focused on domestic customers, however, as new export orders declined steeply," S&P Global said in a monthly survey.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These Berkshire Hathaway holdings are growth stocks, and they look like better bargains on the heels of big sell-offs.

  • Europe Turns Its Back on Russian Crude as Sanctions Draw Closer

    (Bloomberg) -- The European market for Russia’s seaborne crude is drying up as sanctions draw nearer, and the country’s Asian customers aren’t picking up the slack like they once were. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Deepens After Memo BackfiresStocks Stage Oversold Comeback as ISM Sinks Yields: Markets WrapOPEC+ Set to Discuss 1 Million-Barrel Output Cut

  • Chinese Tech Billionaire Richard Liu Settles Sexual-Assault Case in Minnesota

    The JD.com founder’s trial, in a civil suit brought by a student who said he raped her in 2018, was set to begin this week.

  • Microsoft advertising could ‘spur another leg of growth,’ analyst says

    Raymond James Internet and Digital Media Analyst Andrew Marok joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft stock and how digital advertising could provide additional tailwinds for the company.

  • Apple loses second bid to challenge Qualcomm patents at U.S. Supreme Court

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday again declined to hear Apple Inc's bid to revive an effort to cancel three Qualcomm Inc smartphone patents despite the settlement of the underlying dispute between the two tech giants. The justices left in place a lower court's decision against Apple after similarly turning away in June the company's appeal of a lower court ruling in a closely related case challenging two other Qualcomm patents. Qualcomm sued Apple in San Diego federal court in 2017, arguing that its iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches infringed a variety of mobile-technology patents.

  • China likely to boost oil products exports into early 2023, support economy

    Chinese refiners are likely to boost refined oil products exports in the last two months of 2022 and into early 2023 after receiving the biggest allocation from Beijing this year, trade sources and analysts said on Monday. The increase in Chinese exports is likely to help stabilise global oil markets and partly replace supplies from Russia which will be hit by European Union embargoes in coming months. "A ramp-up in product exports from China will support energy-starved oil markets considerably as there are concerns about an impending EU embargo on Russian supplies," said Sugandha Sachdeva, vice president of commodity and currency research at Religare Broking.

  • Lightspeed Restaurant Continues to Empower Independent Businesses Through Data and Analytics with New Advanced Insights Feature

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale, and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced the expansion of its flagship hospitality product, Lightspeed Restaurant, to include Lightspeed Advanced Insights.

  • US Manufacturing Downshifts as Orders Shrink, ISM Data Show

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of US manufacturing stumbled in September to a more than two-year low, moving closer to outright stagnation as orders contracted for the third time in four months.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Deepens After Memo BackfiresStocks Stage Oversold Comeback as ISM Sinks Yields: Markets WrapOPEC+ Set to Discuss 1 Million-Barrel Output Cut

  • OPEC to Meet In Person for Expected Output Cut. Oil Prices Are Surging.

    Oil prices were up in morning trading on Monday as expectations mounted for a hefty oil-production cut from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies at their October meeting. West Texas Intermediate the U.S. standard, was up 6% at $84.27 a barrel. OPEC is considering reducing production by more than one million barrels a day, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Jump 64.1% to 86.1% Higher, According to Wall Street

    Investment bank analysts think both of these stocks have what they need to deliver big gains in the foreseeable future.

  • Oil prices jump on reports OPEC+ will cut production

    Oil prices jumped on Monday following reports that the OPEC+ cartel is planning a large production cut. Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, noted that worries about reduced demand in coming months was evident in markets, where the cost of oil futures were lower in contracts for next year.

  • Defense Contractor L3Harris to Buy Part of Viasat’s Government-Systems Unit

    Defense contractor L3Harris Technologies Inc. agreed to buy a military-communications business from satellite specialist Viasat for $1.96 billion. The companies unveiled the deal Monday, confirming a Sunday report from The Wall Street Journal. The business, known as Link 16 Tactical Data Links, is a portion of Viasat’s government-systems segment.

  • Airlines Face a Shortage of New Boeing, Airbus Jets

    Carriers focus on challenges in planning their networks and increasing flights as plane makers juggle supply-chain, other constraints.

  • Why Have U.S. Natural Gas Prices Soared Since 2020?

    U.S. natural gas prices have quadrupled in the last two years, a price spike that is, in part, due to the country’s booming LNG industry

  • Ford (F) Invests $700M in Kentucky & Unveils F-Series Pickup

    Ford's (F) recent announcement of a whopping $700 million investment in Kentucky will boost employment and new vehicle upgrades. The new '23 F-Series Pickup Truck will be built at its Kentucky plant.

  • Fast food giants pump millions into ‘Save Local Restaurants’ coalition fighting California wage law

    A new California law could see fast food workers getting paid $22 an hour—and is seen by backers as a model for other states.

  • Rivian taps Capital One exec Diane Lye as its first CIO

    Rivian has hired Diane Lye as its first chief information officer, a position that the EV maker says is necessary to expand globally. Lye's hiring comes as Rivian consolidates its internal and external technology teams across its numerous departments, including manufacturing IT and customer-facing digital products. It is also ahead of Rivian's planned expansion into Georgia, where it is building another factory, and overseas through a partnership with Mercedes-Benz.

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola Stock

    Warren Buffett began buying shares of beverage giant Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) in 1988 through his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), which now owns more than 400 million shares.