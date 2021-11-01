U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Storage Device for Digital Content (ALL-2663)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more secure way to store and access mass digital content," said an inventor, from Canon, Ga., "so I invented the ELECTRONIC LIFE SAVER. My design also provides a convenient device finder for mobile device users."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
The invention provides an improved way for mobile device users to wirelessly store content. In doing so, it increases security and safety. As a result, it enhances storage capabilities for pictures, passwords and other digital content and it also enables a device to be easily located if needed. The invention features a unique and secure design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of mobile devices. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2663, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-secure-storage-device-for-digital-content-all-2663-301411668.html

SOURCE InventHelp

