PITTSBURGH, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I race go-carts as a hobby and discovered a need for an improvement in fastening parts together," said an inventor from West Chester, Ohio. "I realized this idea addresses that need not only for go-carts but for other parts-assembly applications as well."

He developed SMART FASTENER, patent-pending, to provide a more secure fastener than existing nut-bolt options and is designed to stay in place when removed. Not only does it keep parts securely connected but it can be tightened with a single hand. Its versatile design allows for affixing a nut and any associated washers in a variety of applications. This durable, practical fixture also saves time and effort and is easy to install. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-self-threaded-locking-fastener-with-thread-lock-cnh-107-301456143.html

