PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was shopping with my wife during the COVID-19 pandemic and noticed how shoppers frequently wiped down the handlebar of the cart with a sanitizing wipe. I thought there should be a way to sanitize the entire cart," said an inventor, from Erath, La., "so I invented the CART WASH. My design would disinfect the entire cart in a quick and convenient manner."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient system for sanitizing shopping carts. In doing so, it offers an alternative to manually spraying or wiping cart surfaces. As a result, it helps reduce the spread of germs and viruses and it increases safety and sanitation. The invention features a durable design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for shopping centers, retail establishments, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TPL-254, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-shopping-cart-sanitizing-system-tpl-254-301792078.html

SOURCE InventHelp