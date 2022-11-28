U.S. markets close in 3 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,991.34
    -34.78 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,081.49
    -265.54 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,139.49
    -86.86 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,847.76
    -21.43 (-1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.23
    +0.95 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.60
    -11.40 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    21.00
    -0.43 (-2.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0380
    -0.0025 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    +0.0120 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2027
    -0.0064 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.8160
    -0.2840 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,282.81
    -251.15 (-1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.15
    +1.86 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.02
    -12.65 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Short-Length Post Hole Digger Tool (SGM 170)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better tool for digging holes for the installation of any type of fence or other post," said an inventor, from Seymour, Ind., "so I invented LIL DIGGERS. My design can be used to easily extract various types of ground matter such as hardened soil or clay."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a short-length post hole digger tool for use in small or confined spaces. In doing so, it reduces conflicts with overhead patio decks, framing or overhang structures. As a result, it increases efficiency and safety and it eliminates the need to use hand tools. The invention features a functional design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, landscapers, homeowners, gardeners, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SGM-170, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-short-length-post-hole-digger-tool-sgm-170-301682871.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon shutting down wholesale distribution in third business exit in India

    Amazon is shutting down its wholesale distribution business in India, the latest in a series of retreats for the retailer in the key overseas market where it has deployed over $7 billion in the past decade. The American e-commerce giant said Monday that it is discontinuing Amazon Distribution, its wholesale e-commerce website available to small neighborhood stores in Bengaluru, Mysore and Hubli. Amazon Distribution was designed to help kiranas, the neighborhood stores in India, pharmacies and department stores secure inventory from the e-commerce giant.

  • FTX Tensions Intensify as Bahamas Blasts Company’s New Chief Ray

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bahamian government blasted the person in charge of restructuring crypto exchange FTX, the latest salvo in an escalating fight over what remains of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crumbled empire. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingBahamas Attorney General Ryan Pinder on Sunday said that recent statements made in US b

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Dividend Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe dividend stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more dividend stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Consider. Across the world, investors have been scrambling to find ways to strengthen their portfolios and reduce risk as […]

  • Exxon Mobil Has a Potash Problem in the Permian Basin

    The oil giant shares a chunk of New Mexico land with mining companies, which makes drilling there a challenge.

  • Hut 8 provides update on North Bay Facility

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") announces that it has requested mediation proceedings to be commended with Validus Power Corp. ("Validus"), a third-party supplier of energy to the Company's mining facility in North Bay, Ontario.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Now

    After the dramatic drop in their share prices, these tech giants have become attractive picks for long-term investors.

  • Musk’s Twitter Slides Say ‘We’re Recruiting’ Following Job Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. is hiring, according to slides from a company talk tweeted by owner Elon Musk, following sweeping job reductions in a cost-cutting drive since the billionaire took over the social network.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe first slide had the words “We’re recruiting” with no further details. M

  • How to Invest Your Way Into Retiring by 55

    A plan to retire at age 55 and live off the income from stock dividends will let an early retiree refrain from tapping the principal in his or her investment portfolio while also avoiding the need to earn income by … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 55 and Live Off Your Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fire Awards: AppHarvest has created 700 Kentucky jobs. Here's what comes next

    AppHarvest is the Blazer winner in the Job Creators category for KY Inno's inaugural Fire Awards. AppHarvest (Nasdaq: APPH) has grown tremendously and we’re not just talking about produce. The Morehead, Kentucky-based agritech company, founded in 2017 and publicly listed in 2021, is operating three controlled environment agriculture (CEA) facilities, designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing.

  • Copper’s Biggest Mystery Is Finally Cracking

    (Bloomberg) -- The warnings keep getting louder: the world is hurtling toward a desperate shortage of copper. Humans are more dependent than ever on a metal we’ve used for 10,000 years; new deposits are drying up, and the type of breakthrough technologies that transformed other commodities have failed to materialize for copper.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Sile

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Tech Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe tech stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more tech stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Tech Stocks to Consider. There is broad-based consensus among finance professionals that the traditional definitions of growth and value stocks do hold-up […]

  • Who's next? Chinese EVs drive Stellantis' Jeep off the road

    The bankruptcy of Stellantis' Jeep joint venture in China could spell trouble for other global automakers whose output has plunged over the last five years in the world's largest car market, as domestic players rapidly overtake. The first joint venture failure by a foreign brand in the electric vehicle (EV) era, the Oct. 31 bankruptcy filing marks a turning point in that Chinese carmakers are beginning to surpass the long-dominant international brands in giving consumers what they want. "I do not expect Stellantis to be an isolated case," said Marco Santino, a partner at management consultants Oliver Wyman.

  • Pinduoduo Shares Pop As Q3 Earnings Breezes Past Expectations

    China's largest agriculture platform Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD), reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 65% year-on-year to $4.99 billion, beating the consensus of $4.31 billion. Revenues from online marketing services and others rose 58% Y/Y to $3.996 billion. Revenues from transaction services jumped 102% Y/Y to $987.2 million. Revenues from merchandise sales declined 31% Y/Y to $7.9 million. Pinduoduo posted a non-GAAP operating profit of $1.729 billion, up 277% Y/Y. Non-GAAP earnings

  • Meta hit with ~$275M GDPR penalty for Facebook data-scraping breach

    Facebook's parent, Meta, has been hit with another hefty penalty for breaching European data protection law. The €265 million (~$275M) fine was announced today by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), the tech giant's lead regulator for the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The DPC confirmed that the decision, which was adopted on Friday, records findings of infringement of Articles 25(1) and 25(2) GDPR -- which are focused on data protection by design and default.

  • BlockFi files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

    This past year has been hectic for the crypto lending platform BlockFi and today is no different as the company shared an announcement that it filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. Bain Capital Ventures, partners of DST Global, Pomp Investments and Tiger Global co-led the round with participation from a number of other firms.

  • Crypto firm BlockFi files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New Jersey

    Digital-asset lender BlockFi Inc., a cryptocurrency company that once enjoyed a valuation of $3 billion, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New Jersey, according to a Monday press release. BlockFi cited the downfall of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its associated companies for pushing it over the edge into. As a result, representatives of the company said in the press release that BlockFi will focus on recovering all obligations owed to it by FTX and other companies, although it expects these efforts will be “delayed.”

  • U.S. oil falls to lowest price of 2022 as China protests spark fears

    Oil futures decline sharply Monday, with U.S. benchmark prices touching their lowest level of the year, as China protests stoke demand worries.

  • Better Buy: Google vs. Meta Platforms

    The two advertising giants are grappling with macroeconomic headwinds as companies worldwide pull back on marketing spending. This video will highlight which is the best stock to buy right now: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) or Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

  • 15 Biggest Juice Companies And Brands In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest juice companies and brands in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to the 5 Biggest Juice Companies And Brands In The World. According to a recent analysis by Grand View Research, Inc., the size of the worldwide fruit […]

  • The Next U.S. Energy Revolution Is Here. These Companies Will Benefit.

    The manufacturing of equipment for clean energy is moving back to the U.S. What’s behind it—and which companies stand to benefit.