InventHelp Inventor Develops New Shower Accessory (FGC-111)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed help cleaning my back and couldn't reach it well, so I thought of this," said an inventor from Euclid, OH, "My invention fulfills the need for a wall mounted bathing accessory that allows a person to clean, scrub, massage, and exfoliate their back with ease."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an easily installed pad that would attach to the bathroom wall in your shower. The invention involves a soap feature that would apply soap to the users back while washing. With this product one could wash, scrub, massage, and exfoliate their back with ease!

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis, Ind. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. FGC-111, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-shower-accessory-fgc-111-301749405.html

SOURCE InventHelp

