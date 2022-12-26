U.S. markets closed

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Shower Head to Dispense Soaps/Shampoos (BDH-173)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a hands-free way to dispense a variety of soaps or shampoos while showering," said an inventor, from Baltimore, Md., "so I invented the V-SHOWER. My design could enhance the shower experience."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a shower head. In doing so, it enables the user to easily dispense shampoos, cleaning soaps or rinse fragrances. As a result, it could provide added comfort, cleanliness and convenience and it could help to reduce clutter. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BDH-173, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-shower-head-to-dispense-soapsshampoos-bdh-173-301707457.html

SOURCE InventHelp

