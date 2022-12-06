U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Sippy Cup for Administering Medicine (FJK-204)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to administer medications to a baby or toddler by serving it with their favorite drink," said an inventor, from Tamarac, Fla., "so I invented the MED SIP. My design ensures that the medication is delivered in the correct dosage and it could help to prevent the child from spitting out the medicine."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to administer liquid medicine to toddlers. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a dropper-style applicator or spoon. As a result, it avoids hassles and fuss and it increases safety and accuracy. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with older babies and toddlers.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FJK-204, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-sippy-cup-for-administering-medicine-fjk-204-301685420.html

SOURCE InventHelp

