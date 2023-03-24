InventHelp Inventor Develops Slow Moving Lighted Farm Sign (AVZ-2000)

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a farmer and I understand the dangers of driving slow-moving farming machinery on public roads. I thought there could be an improved sign to get the attention of other drivers approaching from behind," said an inventor, from Wapakoneta, Ohio, "so I invented the SLOW MOVING LIGHTED FARM SIGN. My distinct and highly visible design could help to prevent you from being overlooked and struck by another driver."

The patent-pending invention provides an eye-catching lighting display for slow-moving farm equipment being driven on public roads. In doing so, it reduces the potential for being rear-ended on a public road. As a result, it enhances safety and visibility and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an automatic and weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for farmers, Amish buggies, construction equipment, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

