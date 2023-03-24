U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,927.16
    -21.56 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,904.58
    -200.67 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,720.48
    -66.92 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,711.06
    -9.23 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.71
    -1.25 (-1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.20
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.45
    +0.19 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0760
    -0.0077 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3520
    -0.0540 (-1.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2228
    -0.0060 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4550
    -0.3340 (-0.26%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,046.63
    +607.96 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    610.24
    -8.14 (-1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,392.57
    -107.03 (-1.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Slow Moving Lighted Farm Sign (AVZ-2000)

PR Newswire
·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a farmer and I understand the dangers of driving slow-moving farming machinery on public roads. I thought there could be an improved sign to get the attention of other drivers approaching from behind," said an inventor, from Wapakoneta, Ohio, "so I invented the SLOW MOVING LIGHTED FARM SIGN. My distinct and highly visible design could help to prevent you from being overlooked and struck by another driver."
The patent-pending invention provides an eye-catching lighting display for slow-moving farm equipment being driven on public roads. In doing so, it reduces the potential for being rear-ended on a public road. As a result, it enhances safety and visibility and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an automatic and weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for farmers, Amish buggies, construction equipment, etc.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-AVZ-2000, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-slow-moving-lighted-farm-sign-avz-2000-301779939.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond to cut 1,300 more jobs in New Jersey

    The layoffs will come ahead of a change in labor laws in the U.S. state in April that would mandate companies with 100 or more employees to notify them 90 days in advance of plant closings and mass layoffs, instead of 60 days. In January, the struggling retailer had said it would lay off more employees to reduce costs, after announcing last year that it would cut 20% of its corporate and supply-chain workforce.

  • The age of 62 remains the most popular time to claim Social Security benefits — but are most people correct? Here are the pros and cons of cashing in early

    Here are the pros and cons of cashing in early — yes, early — once you hit that charmed age.

  • Is This Finally an Atomic Bomb From the SEC?

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s notice to Coinbase (COIN) that it’s likely to be accused of breaking securities laws could foreshadow an agency effort to break the back of the crypto sector as it now operates, but it also may finally force court rulings that define how the industry can move forward.

  • Accenture Shares Jump After Plan to Slash 19,000 Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Accenture Plc surged after saying it will cut 19,000 jobs — about 2.5% of its workforce — over the next 18 months, one of the largest rounds of dismissals in a consultancy sector battling strong economic headwinds.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After

  • Charles Schwab Says It Could Ride Out a Deposit Flight

    Charles Schwab , one of a host of financial firms that have taken a drubbing since the collapse of several regional banks this month, is pushing back against fears that it could face some of the same problems as paper losses on its bondholdings mount. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Schwab’s chief executive said the brokerage giant could continue to operate even if it lost most of its deposits over the next year. “There would be a sufficient amount of liquidity right there to cover if 100% of our bank’s deposits ran off,” said Walt Bettinger, Schwab’s co-chairman and CEO, referring to the company’s banking unit.

  • Petrobras CEO Says He’s Ready to Be World’s Last Oil Producer

    (Bloomberg) -- Jean Paul Prates, the head of Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, isn’t deterred by the world’s energy transition. He says Latin America’s largest producer should keep increasing fossil fuel output for decades to come.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Slumps in Resurgence of European Bank WorriesUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Sa

  • The 10 Years Before Retirement Are Critical. How to Be Ready.

    While retirement planning is a decadeslong endeavor, the way you handle your final decade before leaving the workforce will have a critical impact on how ready you’ll be when that day finally arrives. “It hits about 10 years out—this train is coming to me,” says Danielle Byrd Thompson, a financial professional at Equitable Advisors in Washington, D.C. “It’s like a time clock is starting.” Of course, that final stretch is far easier to navigate when the stock market cooperates.

  • Oracle Cuts Cerner Jobs After CEO Promised to ‘Clean Up’ Health Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. has cut jobs at its Cerner digital health-records unit, particularly in marketing, as the software giant works to integrate last year’s $28.3 billion acquisition.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Slumps in Resurgence of European Bank WorriesUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockWorkers were informed l

  • U.S. Banking Crisis Could Present an Opportunity for Some Crypto Exchanges: JPMorgan

    Stablecoin trading volumes have increased following the run of bank collapses in the U.S., the report said.

  • Amazon, other retailers revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar

    There is no such thing as free shipping. Even so, Amazon.com Inc and other online retailers who use so-called free delivery to cultivate customer loyalty are scrambling to keep it from draining profits as costs climb and e-commerce contracts. They are adding fees for faster service, raising minimum purchase requirements and making other changes that shift more costs to consumers who are struggling with financial issues of their own.

  • For new HQ, Danaher spinoff chose Waltham over Denver, Chicago, Va.

    Emails obtained through a public records request show that the Boston area beat out at least three other regions for the company with expected revenue over $4 billion.

  • Leaked Documents Show Amazon Made an Enormous Mistake

    The last year has seen a large number of job layoffs in the technology sector. Major companies like Salesforce, ESPN, Microsoft, Google, and Meta Platforms have all announced cuts to staffing -- a move that has been largely attributed to the rapid growth of online tech during the covid-19 lockdown. Amazon is one of the biggest companies announcing waves of job cuts -- in January, the company let go of more than 2,300 employees in the payments, health care, human resources, robotics, and web services departments.

  • 4 Oilfield Services Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Industry

    With the expectations that crude price will remain solid, demand for oilfield services will stay strong, making the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas- Field Services industry bright. SLB, HAL, RES and PUMP are expected to benefit the most from this.

  • India Set to Surpass China in Need for Oil as Growth Paths Diverge

    (Bloomberg) -- A change is on the horizon for oil demand, with India set to eclipse China as the most important driver of global growth — and potentially the last, as the world shifts to a greener future.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Slumps in Resurgence of European Bank WorriesUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockA swellin

  • Roth IRA Income Limits For 2023

    A Roth individual retirement account (IRA) can be a helpful tool for retirement planning. These tax-advantaged accounts offer a way to save money in addition to what you might be contributing to a 401(k) or similar workplace plan. And if … Continue reading → The post Roth IRA Income Limits for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Are Advisors Recommending a 4% Withdrawal Rate in 2023?

    The 4% rule for calculating portfolio withdrawals has been a tool advisors use to help clients plan for retirement since its inception in the 1990s. In that time, it's become perhaps the most well-known retirement planning rule of thumb. But the … Continue reading → The post Advisors Eye Whether They Should Recommend a 4% Withdrawal Rate in 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford CFO: We are ‘refounding’ the company, cutting costs to make EV business profitable

    Ford pulls back the curtain on the state of its EV business.

  • Does an Employer Match Count Toward My 401(k) Limit?

    A 401(k) is an employer-sponsored, tax-advantaged retirement plan. You fund this account by contributing a set percentage of your paycheck into the account. One of the biggest perks of a 401(k) plan is that employers have the option to match your … Continue reading → The post How the Employer Match Works With the 401(k) Limit appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Long Will $300,000 Last Me in Retirement?

    How long will $300,000 last in retirement? The answer to that depends on a variety of things: your lifestyle, your lifespan, your investments and any other income you have, to start. Let's break down whether $300,000 is enough for your … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $300,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How You Can Retire at 45 With $2 Million

    Retiring before you're 50 may sound like a pipe dream, but a nest egg of $2 million can make this a reality. The question is, how can you save that amount in only about two decades? Depending on your circumstances, … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 45 With $2 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.