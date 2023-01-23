U.S. markets close in 28 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Smart Desk Solution (NPL-432)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a smart desk solution for the classroom, office or home with all of the needed technology incorporated into the unit," said an inventor, from Cape Coral, Fla., "so I invented the SMART DESK. My convenient design enables the user to control everything from one work space."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an ergonomic desk/workstation for students and working professionals. In doing so, it offers a variety of smart features for added control and convenience. It also increases comfort. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for schools, universities, businesses, households, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NPL-432, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-smart-desk-solution-npl-432-301722590.html

SOURCE InventHelp

