U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,813.39
    -35.89 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,947.55
    -273.25 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,366.85
    -111.23 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,757.69
    -8.56 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.98
    +0.58 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.40
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.25 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0687
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8820
    +0.0470 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2050
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8110
    -1.2190 (-0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,539.65
    -82.09 (-0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.78
    -1.58 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Snow/Ice Melting System for Commercial Trailers (JMT-199)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a heating system to quickly remove ice and snow from the top of a large commercial trailer," said an inventor, from Albany, N.Y., "so I invented the ICE-OFF. My design eliminates the need for a trucker to manually brush or remove ice and snow and it helps maintain a high level of travel safety during the winter."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to melt ice and snow from the rooftops of large commercial trailers. In doing so, it prevents snow and ice from blowing off the commercial trailer on the highway. As a result, it enhances safety and it helps to prevent accidents and damage caused by blowing snow and falling ice. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trucking companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JMT-199, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-snowice-melting-system-for-commercial-trailers-jmt-199-301708752.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Energy stocks outperformed as crude oil gave back gains in 2022

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down key technical levels for energy stocks and crude oil heading into 2023.

  • Fossil Fuel Power Fell Up to 68% as Blackouts Hit US South

    (Bloomberg) -- Power plants that burn coal and natural gas to produce electricity had significant drops in generation as a winter storm hit the US Southeast, forcing blackouts that left hundreds of thousands in the dark.Most Read from BloombergOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidRead the Trump Tax Returns Released by US House DemocratsUS Weighs Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Bolster UkraineBritain’s Young

  • Incredible photos show homes on Lake Erie encased in ice following holiday blizzard

    Waterfront homes in the aptly named Crystal Beach on the shore of Lake Erie in Fort Erie, in the state of Ontario, Canada, were encased in ice after a blizzard that pummeled the area on the holiday weekend.

  • Retirees steer clear: These 15 US cities have the worst weather for enjoying retirement

    It’s not just snow and smog you have to worry about in these locations.

  • Top US Gas Producer EQT Saw Output Drops of 30% During Cold Snap

    (Bloomberg) -- EQT Corp, the largest US natural gas producer, saw production drop by as much as about 30% during the recent bout of extreme cold that caused disruptions for some of its wells in the Appalachian Basin.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidGoldman CEO Solomon Says Job Cuts Are Coming Next MonthWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Chaos Shows No Sign of AbatingItaly Says Covid Cas

  • Spectacular photos show Niagara Falls partially frozen after winter storm

    Pictures show the iconic waterfalls filled with ice and snow – and a rainbow over it.

  • How a stranger helped 3 Buffalo nurses get to work during the historic storm

    When the historic Buffalo, New York, storm stranded nurses at home, they turned to a stranger in a snowmobile club to give them an unconventional ride to work. Ally Mederer, an ICU nurse at Buffalo General Medical Center, spent days trapped in her house during the deadly storm. "I've lived in Buffalo my whole life," she told ABC News.

  • Suncor's oil refinery in Commerce City to remain shut down for weeks after fires

    A string of incidents after the recent deep freeze could impact fuel production for the region into the new year.

  • Big Growth in Electric Heat Set Stage For Blackouts in US South

    (Bloomberg) -- The states hit hardest by blackouts in last week’s winter storm have significantly increased reliance on heating homes with electricity over the last decade, putting more strain on the power grid when temperatures plummet.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkUS Weighs Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Bolster UkraineWall Str

  • Arizona dam sees highest water level in 5 years, relieving farmers: report

    The Coolidge Dam in eastern Arizona has reported recorded its highest water level in five years and, per the U.S. Geological Survey, the highest December total ever.

  • US Ignored Own Scientists' Warning in Backing Atlantic Wind Farm

    (Bloomberg) -- US government scientists warned federal regulators the South Fork offshore wind farm near the Rhode Island coast threatened the Southern New England Cod, a species so ingrained in regional lore that a wooden carving of it hangs in the Massachusetts state house.Most Read from BloombergOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidRead the Trump Tax Returns Released by US House DemocratsUS Weighs Sending Bra

  • Incredible video, images show Buffalo, Niagara Falls frozen after winter storm

    Buffalo, New York, and Niagara Falls were seen in aerial video taken Tuesday after a deadly blizzard hammered the area and blanketed the region with snow.

  • 'Sea monsters' were real millions of years ago. New fossils tell about their rise and fall

    Thalassotitan teeth. Nicholas LongrichSixty six million years ago, sea monsters really existed. They were mosasaurs, huge marine lizards that lived at the same time as the last dinosaurs. Growing up to 12 metres long, mosasaurs looked like a Komodo dragon with flippers and a shark-like tail. They were also wildly diverse, evolving dozens of species that filled different niches. Some ate fish and squid, some ate shellfish or ammonites. Now we’ve found a new mosasaur preying on large marine animal

  • Here’s How Oregon Will Phase Out Gas Cars, Trucks, and SUVs

    Oregon is the latest state to plan to phase out ICE cars, SUVs and light trucks by 2035. But there will be a major loophole for car buyers and automakers.

  • Niagara Falls turned brown on Christmas Day

    Last week's storm churned up a lot of water.

  • Amazon starts ‘Prime Air’ drone delivery in California and Texas

    ‘We are starting in these communities and will gradually expand deliveries to more customers over time’

  • Buffalo resident says 2022 blizzard worst winter storm he's seen

    Bill Smith, a Buffalo resident of 35 years, tells FOX Weather’s Robert Ray this blizzard is the worst winter weather event he’s seen. Smith notes it took days to exit his home due to doors being blocked by snow.

  • Renewable projects to dominate Colorado's energy plans in 2023

    Utilities will select solar, wind and other renewable energy projects to replace the companies' coal-burning in Colorado. But prices are on the rise.

  • A Town-by-Town Battle to Sell Americans on Renewable Energy

    MONTICELLO, Ill. — Depressed property values. Flickering shadows. Falling ice. One by one, a real estate appraiser rattled off what he said were the deleterious effects of wind farms as a crowd in an agricultural community in central Illinois hung on his every word. It was the 10th night of hearings by the Piatt County zoning board, as a tiny town debated the merits of a proposed industrial wind farm that would see dozens of enormous turbines rise from the nearby soybean and corn fields. There w

  • Think those bags are recyclable? California says think again

    Since California adopted the nation's first ban on single-use plastic shopping bags in 2014, most grocery stores have turned to thicker, reusable plastic bags that are supposed to be recyclable. “We’ve all been to the store and forgotten to bring our reusable bags,” Bonta said recently.