U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,916.93
    -29.08 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,117.87
    -17.22 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,567.38
    -152.29 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,838.37
    -0.09 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.75
    -3.73 (-4.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.60
    -29.50 (-1.73%)
     

  • Silver

    19.25
    -0.32 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0001
    +0.0020 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4550
    +0.0430 (+1.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1499
    -0.0043 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3890
    +0.2960 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,728.41
    -561.27 (-2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    464.47
    -12.92 (-2.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,289.21
    +11.91 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Snow Removal Tool for Solar Panels (TRO-663)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed an improved tool for clearing snow and other debris from solar panels," said an inventor, from Seguin, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the SOLAR BRUSH. This efficient and quick tool can be used to remove snow buildup around the mounting bolts that attach the panels to the frame. It can also brush frost off the panels so it is quicker for the sun to start producing power."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to remove snow from solar panels, satellite dishes and outside hot tubs. It can also be used for washing and cleaning solar panels in warm weather. As a result, it increases safety and convenience and it eliminates the need to use a ladder. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses with solar panel systems. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-663, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-snow-removal-tool-for-solar-panels-tro-663-301617652.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Why Blink Charging, Plug Power, and Bloom Energy Stocks Popped Today

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq, where much of the damage was done yesterday, was gaining 0.7% through 1:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday as individual tech stocks began recovering some of their losses. In particular, electric vehicle (EV) charging network Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) is bouncing back from Tuesday's 5% loss to post a 4.2% gain today. Fuel cell pioneers Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) are recovering some losses as well, up 1.3% and 4.8%, respectively.

  • Air Canada to buy 30 electric planes from Heart Aerospace

    Air Canada on Thursday said it would buy electric planes for the first time with the acquisition of 30 battery-powered regional aircraft from Heart Aerospace, as more airlines turn to new technologies to lower emissions and fuel costs. Global airlines are stepping up plans to tackle climate change as they face mounting pressure from regulators and environmental groups over the impact of billions of extra passengers expected to take to the skies in coming decades. Sweden-based Heart's electric-hybrid aircraft under development will have capacity for up to 30 passengers and generate zero emissions when they enter service, which is expected in 2028, Canada's largest carrier said in a release.

  • Biden Administration Awards Offshore Oil-and-Gas Leases for 1.7 Million Acres in Gulf of Mexico

    In a sale mandated by the tax-and-climate spending legislation, the administration awarded $190 million of offshore leases.

  • Airlines' green leap forward

    The airline industry is relying on new technology, advances in aircraft and even ideas that may have once sounded like science fiction to address its role in climate change. It includes new software that increases efficiency — and saves fuel – by maximizing a flight’s route, advances in sustainable aviation fuel and advanced propulsion technologies like electric and hydrogen.

  • How to Invest in Nuclear Energy and the Uranium That Powers It

    Nuclear power is the biggest source of clean energy in the U.S., producing more electricity than either solar or wind.

  • The U.S. oil executive making a big bet on combating climate change

    The chief executive of a small U.S. oil company has jumped to the forefront of the energy industry's greenhouse gas reduction efforts, recruiting high-profile firms to his vision of striking it big by selling access to carbon storage developments. Tim Duncan, the founder of Talos Energy Inc, a decade-old offshore oil firm with fewer than 450 employees, has pulled together partners at four U.S. sites to compete against multi-billion dollar projects from Exxon Mobil Corp and Occidental Petroleum Corp. These alliances have made Duncan's company one of the largest potential beneficiaries of the Biden administration's climate, tax and health care bill.

  • U.S. Northeast faces potential energy shortages as rails start to shut

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Some trains carrying fuel components to the U.S. Northeast have been halted in preparation for a possible railroad shutdown in the coming days, two sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday. The northernmost East Coast states rely on railroad shipments to supplement pipeline deliveries from the U.S. Gulf. The region is among the largest fuel consumers in the nation, where U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data shows that in July inventories of heating oil and diesel reached the lowest levels in at least three decades.

  • Boston 25 Gets Real: New law will allow some Mass. communities to ban fossil fuel hookups

    A new state law will allow some communities to ban fossil fuel hookups for new construction and major renovations.

  • Cummins To Demonstrate Hydrogen's Potential To Reduce Carbon at Major Transportation Show

    Global power leader Cummins Inc. will unveil this month a concept truck powered by an internal combustion engine running on hydrogen during one of the world’s major transportation trade shows.

  • The SC hunters saw a 660-pound gator’s glowing eyes about 100 feet away. Here’s what happened next

    Three Upstate hunters went looking for gators for the first time after four years of applying for a permit.

  • Electricity Prices Kept Inflation Red Hot. Don't Blame Renewables.

    American electricity prices have lagged broader inflation in the past decade. That trend is quickly reversing.

  • Biden Issues Offshore Drilling Rights Under Climate Mandate

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday issued oil and natural gas leases to companies that nabbed the Gulf of Mexico drilling rights in a government auction later invalidated by a federal court.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks

  • Patagonia Founder Gives Company Away, Ensuring Profits Go To Fight Climate Change

    The founder of the outdoor brand Patagonia has relinquished his ownership in the business and directed its profits to fight climate change.

  • Daimler Truck CEO: German bureaucracy preventing reduced gas use

    The German government's energy policy is preventing Daimler Truck from being able to reduce its gas use, its chief executive told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. "We would like to save gas, but we are not allowed to, due to emission protection regulations," Martin Daum told the newspaper on Thursday. Daimler Truck has been in the position to switch all its process heat to fuel oil since the end of July to early August, which would save about 40 gigawatt hours of gas per month, he said.

  • Commercial landscaper BrightView to add more than 250 hybrid vehicles to fleet

    BrightView Holdings Inc. said Thursday it is adding more than 250 hybrid vehicles to its management fleet in an effort to curb greenhouse gas emissions. The commercial landscaping company said the move will boot its total fleet of electric and hybrid cars to nearly 700 by end 2023. The new vehicles include Ford Maverick Hybrids, Honda Accord Hybrids, and Toyota Corolla Hybrids. Earlier this year, BrightView added 100 Chevy Bolt EUVs. Shares were not yet active premarket, but have fallen 36% in t

  • Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic. Its impact on Florida is still unknown

    Tropical Storm Fiona developed Wednesday night as it made its way toward the Caribbean.

  • Atlantic disturbance is showing signs of development as it heads toward the Caribbean islands

    The Tropical Disturbance we have been watching in the central tropical Atlantic quickly became better organized overnight. The atmosphere cools in the nighttime hours, which causes a larger temperature contrast with the warm tropical ocean than during the day. This contrast can make thunderstorms grow, which can tighten the system's circulation.

  • What you need to know about storm heading to Bay Area this weekend

    ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says some models are predicting that this storm could bring us new daily and monthly rainfall records.

  • Five Years After Hurricane Maria, Home Depot Associate Coral Gonzalez Shares Seeds of Sustainability

    Bridges and other infrastructure were wiped out. Debris from landslides blocked roads. Hurricane Maria, a powerful category 5 hurricane, made landfall as the strongest storm to impact Puerto Rico i...

  • Biden administration seeks to lower industrial greenhouse gas emissions — and that won't be easy

    Last week, the Department of Energy released a four-part “roadmap” laying out the possible pathways to decarbonizing the industrial economy.