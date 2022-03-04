U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,305.75
    -57.74 (-1.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,406.47
    -388.19 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,251.75
    -286.19 (-2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.08
    -38.33 (-1.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.25
    +7.58 (+7.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.70
    +35.80 (+1.85%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.64 (+2.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0919
    -0.0151 (-1.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3222
    -0.0124 (-0.93%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7720
    -0.6890 (-0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,907.17
    -2,311.37 (-5.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    893.54
    -34.15 (-3.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
JOBS:

February report: U.S. employers added more jobs than expected

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%

InventHelp Inventor Develops Social Media Mirror (LAX-1252)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired a means to capture better quality self-portraits without requiring any assistance from others or displaying the phone in a picture of the user's reflection," said an inventor from Stevens Ranch, Calif. "This inspired me to develop an enhanced portable mirror to upload my image."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

She developed REFLECTIONS as a convenient and simple means to instantly upload selfies to social media websites. This invention would eliminate the hassle and discomfort of awkwardly positing for a selfie. Additionally, it would save users the time spent cropping and editing self-portraits.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LAX-1252, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-social-media-mirror-lax-1252-301495667.html

SOURCE InventHelp

