InventHelp Inventor Develops Soil Sanitizing Apparatus (PDK-299)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to establish and maintain a soil composition free from diseases and disorders," said an inventor, from Warren, Ohio, "so I invented the RICH SOLAR SOIL SANITIZER. My design could help provide optimal healthy plant life."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an apparatus for cleaning harmful pests, microbial bacteria, and mold spores from soil. In doing so, it allows plant life to function in a healthy state for maximum growth efforts. As a result, it enhances safety. The invention features a flexible design that is easy to use so it is ideal for gardeners and home-based planting enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PDK-299, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-soil-sanitizing-apparatus-pdk-299-301722838.html

SOURCE InventHelp

