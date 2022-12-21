U.S. markets close in 4 hours 38 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Sound Generator for Silent Electric Cars (OCC-1641)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Electric cars are typically very quite, which can be unsettling for motorists used to hearing some engine noise. I wanted to create a way to generate engine sound during normal operation," said an inventor, from Garden Grove, Calif., "so I invented the ELECTRIC VEHICLE SOUND. My design would make an electric car sound more like a traditional vehicle so it is easier to detect."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to boost the sound of an electric automobile. In doing so, it would simulate the sound of a gas-powered vehicle. As a result, it ensures that pedestrians hear these normally-silent electric cars and it could help to reduce the risk of accidents with pedestrians, joggers, etc. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for the owners of electric cars. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OCC-1641, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-sound-generator-for-silent-electric-cars-occ-1641-301703110.html

SOURCE InventHelp

