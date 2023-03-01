U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Specialized Miter Gauge (TLS-319)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a contractor and thought there should be a safe way to hold project material workpieces in place when using a table saw," said an inventor, from Englewood, Fla., "so I invented the E Z ANGLES ADJUSTABLE CLAMP. My design helps keep the fingers and hands safe while you make accurate cuts."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a specialized miter gauge with an easy material-holding apparatus. In doing so, it allows for safe cutting with any electric-powered motorized table saw. As a result, it increases precision and efficiency and it prevents materials from slipping out of position. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for construction contractors, finish carpenters, do-it-yourself enthusiasts, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLS-319, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-specialized-miter-gauge-tls-319-301751014.html

SOURCE InventHelp

