PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a contractor and our company needed a better way to prevent the flow of contaminates into grade level storm drain inlets," said an inventor, from Dixon, Calif., "so I invented the LEBERIGHT FILTRATION SYSTEM. My design helps to protect the environment and it could help to prevent fines."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention prevents contaminates from entering a parking lot storm sewer. In doing so, it reduces threats to the ecosystems of streams, rivers, lakes and other bodies of water. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to maintain and it can be easily replaced as needed so it is ideal for businesses and public parking lots. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SOG-544, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-specifically-configured-erosion-control-wattle-sog-544-301360168.html

SOURCE InventHelp