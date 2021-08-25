U.S. markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,498.32
    +12.09 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,475.75
    +109.49 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,038.44
    +18.64 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,246.34
    +15.43 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.62
    +0.08 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.10
    -20.40 (-1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.15 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1761
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    +0.0490 (+3.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3730
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0460
    +0.4090 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,826.44
    +462.01 (+0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,226.75
    +16.21 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.12
    +24.34 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Specifically Configured Erosion Control Wattle (SOG-544)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a contractor and our company needed a better way to prevent the flow of contaminates into grade level storm drain inlets," said an inventor, from Dixon, Calif., "so I invented the LEBERIGHT FILTRATION SYSTEM. My design helps to protect the environment and it could help to prevent fines."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention prevents contaminates from entering a parking lot storm sewer. In doing so, it reduces threats to the ecosystems of streams, rivers, lakes and other bodies of water. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to maintain and it can be easily replaced as needed so it is ideal for businesses and public parking lots. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SOG-544, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-specifically-configured-erosion-control-wattle-sog-544-301360168.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • These 3 Solar Energy Stocks Now Have the Wind at Their Backs

    It's no surprise that analysts expect solar energy generating capacity to continue growing. In its renewable energy 2021 market update, the International Energy Agency said it believes solar energy generation growth will continue to break records with the annual additional capacity growing at a rate 50% higher than 2019 levels. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) strategically allocates its capital to renewable energy projects.

  • Exxon's Imperial Oil outlines plan to produce plant-based renewable fuel

    Imperial Oil Ltd, one of Canada's biggest oil producers and refiners, on Wednesday outlined a plan to process vegetable oil into renewable diesel at its 191,000-barrel-per-day Strathcona refinery. The project, which still requires final approval, is part of majority-owner Exxon Mobil's goal of producing more than 40,000 barrels per day of low-emissions fuels by 2025. Calgary-based Imperial aims by 2024 to construct a hydrotreater and use fossil-fuel derived blue hydrogen to process feedstocks such as canola and soybean oils into 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) of renewable diesel, it said.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Bill Moves Forward?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Could Plug Power Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has grown its revenue impressively in the last few years. Given the way it is progressing, Plug Power may take quite a few years before it becomes profitable. Let's take a longer view -- a decade and beyond -- and try to find if Plug Power stock can help you retire a millionaire.

  • Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future

    Akira Yoshino, a co-winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in chemistry for his work on lithium-ion batteries, can take credit for the upheaval in both the automotive and technology industries. Lithium-ion batteries have provided the first serious competition in a century to fossil fuels and combustion engines for transportation. Now an honorary fellow at Asahi Kasei, the Japanese chemical firm where he has worked for nearly 50 years, Yoshino sees more disruption ahead as transportation and digital technology become one industry, sharing lithium battery technology.

  • China Coal Approvals Seen Adding to Confusion on Climate Action

    (Bloomberg) -- Approvals for major new coal power plants by China’s local authorities show the tension in the nation’s efforts to meet climate goals, even as the overall total of projects given the go-ahead falls, according to campaigners.Local authorities approved 24 plants with a combined capacity of 5.2 gigawatts, a 79% decline from the same period in 2020, Greenpeace said in a report published Wednesday. Even so, the majority of that capacity will come from three large-scale projects earmark

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Popped on Monday

    After sliding by 3% last week, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are rebounding Monday. As of 12:37 p.m. EDT, Plug Power's stock was up by 3.1%, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier. Other familiar fuel cell stocks were also heading higher: Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) were up by as much as 7.2% and 6.9%, respectively, during the session.

  • Floods blow gates off Trump’s border wall

    The monsoon broke the metal panels off their hinges

  • Be wary of those ‘flying’ snails seen around the North Carolina coast, officials say

    Sea butterflies spotted along NC coast ― and they’re not as gentle as you may think

  • Fallen tree during Henri sparks controversy in NJ town

    The homeowner says she has been begging the town to trim the tree for years, but now that it has crashed down, she's on the hook for the bill.

  • Shipping Giant Maersk Sails Faster Toward Green Goals. The Stock Is Down.

    World’s largest container shipping company is spending $1.4 billion to accelerate plans to make its fleet greener.

  • Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast: Tuesday, August 24, 2021

    Nikki-Dee Ray's early morning forecast for Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

  • Storm Clouds Move into Southeast Michigan Amid Storm Warnings

    Residents in southeast Michigan were warned on August 25 of severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall until the end of the week.The National Weather Service said the main hazards included strong winds capable of bringing down trees and localized flooding due to persistent heavy rain.The footage, recorded by Twitter user Matt Malone, shows the weather conditions in the Novi area on August 24 as the NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning north of Detroit. Credit: Matt Malone via Storyful

  • Madagascar on the brink of climate change-induced famine

    The country is on the brink of experiencing the world's first "climate change famine", the UN says.

  • Returning Home to a Valley Filled With Flames

    TAYLORSVILLE, Calif. — Summers in the tiny towns of Indian Valley did not used to bring megafires. The hottest weeks of the year were for checking cattle, searching for newborn calves, herding the mamas and babies across the fields on horseback. They were for swimming in the creeks of the Feather River amid the cottonwood trees. They were for counting down the days until the Fourth of July rodeo and the Plumas County Fair. But this summer, the rodeo campgrounds have been covered with the tents o

  • More evacuations ordered ahead of NE Minnesota wildfire

    Authorities ordered more evacuations Monday near a quickly spreading wildfire that's one of several burning in northeastern Minnesota. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the new evacuations were happening near Grouse Lake and Mitewan Lake because of the growing Greenwood Lake fire, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of the town of Isabella in the Superior National Forest. The evacuations follow the clearance of more than 100 homes and cabins in the area last week.

  • WATCH: Hot days ahead, few Wednesday storms

    WATCH: Hot days ahead, few Wednesday storms

  • Duke Energy Teams With Accenture and Microsoft to Develop First-of-its-kind Methane-emissions Monitoring Platform

    CHARLOTTE, N.C., August 24, 2021 /3BL Media/ – Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) announced it is working with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) on the development of a new technology platfor...

  • TN flood devastation 'massive': Sheriff

    Rescue teams with trained search dogs combed through destroyed homes and piles of debris on Monday for dozens of people believed missing in Tennessee after record downpours and flash flooding left at least 21 dead over the weekend.Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency said rescuers were going house to house and digging through rubble for about 40 people unaccounted for in the area, directly west of Nashville.