InventHelp Inventor Develops New Sponge Sanitizer (TLS-204)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "This new product is a safety device that would be a small sanitizing/disinfecting machine that would drain any standard household sponge," said an inventor from Seminole, FL. "I wanted a way to sanitize household sponges in a safe and effective manor, especially during COVID-19 where the virus can be contracted through contaminated surfaces so I invented Bacter-X."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
The patent-pending invention would sanitize and disinfect household sponges by killing microorganisms, viruses, germs, and bacteria on the surface of the sponge. The invention would provide users with a contaminant-free sponge for continued use without concern over dirty surfaces of the sponge, which are typically prone to foster germs and bacteria growth.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa, FL sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-204, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-sponge-sanitizer-tls-204-301617557.html

SOURCE InventHelp

