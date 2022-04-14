U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,428.19
    -18.40 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,683.02
    +118.43 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,481.09
    -162.50 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,018.29
    -6.81 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.10
    -1.15 (-1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.20
    -10.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    25.67
    -0.36 (-1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0806
    -0.0089 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7780
    +0.0910 (+3.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3065
    -0.0051 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.8650
    +0.1770 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,503.29
    -316.82 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    948.54
    -20.89 (-2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,609.39
    +28.59 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims held near multi-decade lows

Another 185,000 Americans filed new claims last week

InventHelp Inventor Develops Submersible Standing Dock Platform (TRO-424)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to stand in the water without directly touching the muddy, mucky and rocky bottom," said an inventor, from Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented THE PERCH. My design could make the water experience more enjoyable."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a submersible standing platform for dock use. In doing so, it enables users to comfortably stand beneath the surface of the water. As a result, it eliminates the need to touch mud or rocks on the ground. The invention features a lightweight and stable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for cottage owners, lakeside/waterfront homeowners and resort owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-424, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-submersible-standing-dock-platform-tro-424-301520877.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories