InventHelp Inventor Develops Support Prop for Heavy Firehoses (SCO-299)

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have 20 years of work experience on the fire line and am very familiar with the havoc created when the firehose kinks near the truck. I thought there should be an adjustable-height prop to prevent this from happening," said an inventor, from Corning, Calif., "so I invented the HOSE PROP. My design would provide support precisely where needed to keep the hose straightened for full water flow."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to support a heavy firehose. In doing so, it prevents the firehose from kinking near the truck. As a result, it could enhance safety and convenience and it could enhance firefighting efforts. The invention features a durable and reliable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fire departments and emergency services.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SCO-299, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

