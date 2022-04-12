U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Tailgate Locking System for Dump Trucks (NEJ-110)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to ensure that a dump truck turnbuckle on a tailgate is always tightly secured prior to driving," said an inventor, from Edison, N.J., "so I invented the AUTO TURNBUCKLE. My design automatically locks and eliminates the need for drivers to guess or check whether the turnbuckle on a tailgate is locked or unlocked."
The patent-pending invention provides improved tailgate control for dump truck drivers. In doing so, it prevents the tailgate from popping open and the turnbuckle lock secures the tailgate. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for dump truck drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NEJ-110, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-tailgate-locking-system-for-dump-trucks-nej-110-301520336.html

SOURCE InventHelp

