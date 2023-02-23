Inventhelp Inventor Develops Temporary Way to Clear Moisture from a Windshield (NJD-1936)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "My windshield wipers were not working and I thought there should be a temporary solution," said an inventor, from Staten Island, N.Y., "so I invented the E Z WIPER."

The invention enables moisture to be easily cleared from a windshield if the original wiper system fails. In doing so, it offers a temporary alternative to traditional windshield wiper systems. As a result, it could enhance safety and visibility and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a portable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides a safe way to drive until windshield wipers can be repaired or replaced."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-1936, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

