InventHelp Inventor Develops Therapeutic Sleepwear to Enhance Comfort (SOG-611)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a pair of pajama pants to allow the wearer to more comfortably use a knee pillow to support the back and align the hips," said an inventor, from Roseville, Calif., "so I invented the THERAPEUTIC SLEEPWEAR. My design eliminates the hassle and discomfort of trying to keep a standard knee pillow in place between the legs." The invention provides an improved pair of pajama bottoms. In doing so, it enables the user to sleep with a pillow between the knees. As a result, it enhances comfort and relaxation and it prevents the pillow from shifting. The invention features a unique design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for men, women, and possibly children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations. The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SOG-611, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

