U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,086.07
    -45.86 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,627.18
    -350.03 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,269.48
    -65.16 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.58
    -17.52 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.34
    +0.65 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.30
    -46.40 (-2.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.63
    -0.45 (-1.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0498
    -0.0051 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9750
    +0.0880 (+3.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2485
    -0.0086 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1220
    +0.2920 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,412.97
    +52.85 (+0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    882.19
    -9.47 (-1.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Toilet Accessory to Prevent Splash Back (PBT-161)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe way to use the toilet without embarrassing and unsanitary splashes," said an inventor, from Tonopah, Ariz., "so I invented the LACE. My design would offer a viable alternative to depositing sheets of toilet tissue into the bowl prior to use."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to prevent splash back when defecating or urinating. In doing so, it helps to keep the user dry and fresh when using the bathroom. As a result, it increases sanitary conditions and it reduces messes. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and public restrooms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PBT-161, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-toilet-accessory-to-prevent-splash-back-pbt-161-301536433.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Giant Pension Bought Tesla, Pfizer, and Starbucks Stock. It Sold Nike.

    STRS Ohio increased investments in EV maker Tesla, vaccine giant Pfizer, and cafe chain Starbucks, and cut holdings in apparel maker Nike in the first quarter.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger Takes Another Swipe at Robinhood

    Warren Buffett’s right-hand man says the ‘unraveling’ of the trading platform after last year’s trading boom is a sign ‘God is getting just.’

  • Russia swerves to avoid default: what is next?

    Russia may have averted default as it announced it had made several overdue payments in dollars on its overseas bonds, shifting the market's focus to upcoming payments and whether it would stave off a historic default. Russia's $40 billion in international bonds and the chance of a default have become the focus of global financial markets since it was hit with sanctions from the United States and its allies after its invasion of Ukraine in late February. Dubbed a "special military operation" by Russia, the invasion has turned Russia into a pariah, including in financial markets, and has entangled its ability to pay its debts.

  • Crypto Venture Capital's Rejection of Venture Capital and ‘The Box’

    The mechanics behind crypto yield farming are eerily simple, but that simplicity should act as a warning label rather than an advertisement.

  • Cooper Standard Completes Sale of European Property, Adding to Continuing Solid Liquidity Position

    Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) has completed the previously announced sale of a non-core real estate asset in Germany. The transaction generated $50 million in cash proceeds, adding to t...

  • Roth Conversion Makes Sense at Today's Low Tax Rates

    Historically low tax rates are in effect until 2025. That makes this a good time to consider converting your traditional IRA or 401(k) to a Roth.

  • Tesla stock extends selloff, after biggest monthly drop in more than 2 years

    Shares of Tesla Inc. slumped 1.2% in premarket trading Monday, adding to their worst monthly performance in more than two years, after China-based electric vehicle makers reported delivery declines. The electric vehicle maker's stock had tumbled 19.2% in April, the biggest one-month decline since it plunged 21.6% in March 2020. April was also the seventh biggest monthly decline since Tesla went public in June 2010. The stock's weakness on Monday follows April deliveries reported by NIO Inc. and

  • Solana (SOL) Finds Early Support after a Network Freeze Driven Slump

    A 9.88% tumble on Saturday, driven by news of a network freeze, left SOL down 31.1% for April. A return to $90 would restore confidence.

  • As the Market Breaks Down, Here Are the Key Support Levels to Watch

    While data suggest some relief, the charts have yet to imply we have seen a completion of the current market correction.

  • Innoviz stock surges on heavy volume after lidar order from 'one of the largest' auto makers

    Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. shot up 10.6% in very active premarket trading Monday toward a four-month high, after the Israel-based lidar technology company said it has been selected to become the direct lidar supplier to "one of the largest vehicle manufacturers in the world." Trading volume spiked to 9.6 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 669,000 shares, and enough to make it the most active stock in the premarket. Innoviz said the selection will boost its forwa

  • To Succeed, ESG Practices Must Take a ‘Management Approach’

    The report was done in partnership with Accenture, the Responsible Business Coalition, Fashion Makes Changes and WWD.

  • China’s Plunging Yuan Is a Bigger Deal Than Elon Musk and Twitter

    The U.S. dollar’s buying power grows, as euro, yuan, and yen falter. But volatile currency markets signal distress.

  • Amazon and Ford Have a Big Problem They Can't Control

    E-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford both have stakes in a company that is becoming a financial headache.

  • At the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, Warren Buffett aims to assure shareholders

    At the start of the Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B BRK.A annual meeting on Saturday, chairman and chief executive officer Warren Buffett wasted no time speaking to the question of the company’s aging leadership. He noted, in fact, that the combined age of he and vice chairman Charlie Munger was roughly 190 years --- and that it was only appropriate that shareholders “see them in person.”

  • EUR/USD Struggling to Gain Traction Ahead of Fed Decisions

    The direction of the EUR/USD into the close on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 1.0532.

  • TUI says rise in bookings points to sustained recovery

    Holiday group TUI recorded 1.3 million bookings in the past four weeks, chief executive Fritz Joussen told staff in a letter seen by Reuters on Sunday, pointing to a sustained recovery from the pandemic. TUI said earlier this year that summer holiday bookings were approaching pre-COVID levels on pent-up demand, with a steady recovery in Britain since restrictions and testing rules were lifted.

  • India Accuses Xiaomi of Forex Violations in Latest China Clash

    (Bloomberg) -- India accused Xiaomi Corp. of breaching the country’s foreign-exchange laws and seized 55.51 billion rupees ($726 million) from a local unit of the smartphone maker, in India’s latest clash with a Chinese company over their activities in the market.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Drop as Treasury Yields Climb With Dollar: Markets WrapBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy R

  • Industry Moves: Off-White Taps Ibrahim Kamara as Art & Image Director + More News

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • Buffett Lures Fans to Omaha With Stock Buys, Inflation Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- As war broke out in Europe and U.S. inflation soared, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s Warren Buffett was doubling down on a tried-and-trusted strategy to navigate the fallout.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Near Danger Zone as 10-Year Yield Hits 3%: Markets WrapBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Die

  • Chipmaker Onsemi Smashes First-Quarter Targets, Guides Higher

    Chipmaker Onsemi smashed Wall Street's targets for the first quarter and guided higher for the current period.